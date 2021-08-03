The Tokyo Olympics has its own version of the cute tiny car from Euro 2020

Cast your mind back a few months and you might recall the cult following that a tiny remote Volkswagen car generated at Euro 2020, simply by bringing out the ball at the start of the match.

It generated tones of memes and some loyal fans but all good things must come to an end. Fortunately, though, the Olympics rolled around a few weeks later and wouldn’t you know it, there are more little cars in Tokyo for people to go gaga over.

New tiny Toyota cars, or field support robots, have been popping up all over the Olympic games in Japan, firstly at the Rugby Sevens event where it was seen kicking the ball between the posts, much to everyone’s delight.

Now that the track and field events are underway, they’ve also been spotted picking up the hammer after it has been thrown by athletes.

Unfortunately, the tiny car from the Euros didn’t seem to be impressed about this and claimed to know nothing about his distant relative in Asia.

Are you sitting comfortably? Well, be prepared to have your mind blown. These little cars have been at the Olympics before. Here is one delivering some javelins during London 2012.

WHAT. A. TIME. TO. BE. ALIVE.