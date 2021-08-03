Second Annual Grandview Open Disc Golf Scramble to be held in September to Benefit the Lincoln Amphitheatre
The second annual Grandview Open Disc Golf Scramble will take place in a play-at-your-own-pace/schedule format between Thursday through Sunday, September 9-12, 2021, in Grandview, Indiana’s beautiful city park (2nd and Walnut, Grandview, Indiana 47615). Registration is $30 per two-person team for the 18-hole tournament with all proceeds benefiting the Lincoln Amphitheatre. To register, visit www.dgscene.com/Lincoln2021.www.witzamfm.com
