Public Safety

Police officer dies following shooting outside the Pentagon building, law enforcement sources say

By Barbara Starr, Evan Perez, Ellie Kaufman, Zachary Cohen, CNN
WRAL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN — A police officer died Tuesday following a shooting outside the Pentagon building, according to three law enforcement sources. While the exact circumstances of the shooting are still unclear, CNN previously reported that an officer had been shot in the incident. The Pentagon Force Protection Agency, which oversees the security of the Pentagon, did not respond to CNN's request for comment.

Joe Biden
#Shooting #Cnn #Arlington Fire #Ems #Defense #The Joint Chiefs #Daily Brief #Wmata
Washington, DCWUSA

Police: 4 people injured in SE DC shooting

WASHINGTON — Four people were injured in a shooting in Southeast D.C. Wednesday afternoon, according to DC Police. Around 5:25 p.m., police responded to the 3400 block of 22nd Street, for reports of shots fired. According to police three men and one woman are suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said...
Acworth, GAPosted by
The Hill

FBI provides new details on deadly Pentagon attack

The man accused of killing a police officer with a knife outside the Pentagon on Tuesday exited a bus, “immediately” stabbed the officer and then shot himself with the officer’s gun, the FBI said Wednesday. The agency said Austin William Lanz, 27, most recently of Acworth, Ga., got off a...
Public SafetyNewsweek

Who Is Austin Lanz? Suspect Identified In Pentagon Transit Center Shooting

Austin Lanz has been identified as the suspect in a deadly attack that occurred at the Pentagon Transit Center earlier on Tuesday. Lanz, a 27-year-old Georgia resident, is suspected of having rushed towards a Pentagon police officer before stabbing them in the throat, killing them. Law enforcement officers then shot Lanz, killing him at the scene.
MilitaryPosted by
The Week

Pentagon police officer, assailant killed in 'murky' altercation that briefly shut down the Pentagon

A Pentagon police officer died Tuesday after being attacked at the Pentagon Transit Center, the busy transportation hub located on the east side of the five-sided Defense Department headquarters in Arlington, Virginia. The unidentified officer's apparent assailant, unofficially identified as 27-year-old Georgia resident Austin Lanz, was killed in the encounter, The Washington Post reports. "But the circumstances of what transpired remained murky."

Comments / 1

