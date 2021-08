ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Denise Herrera found her passion years ago, but it wasn’t until recently that it created a path back home to New Mexico. In May, the Con Alma Health Foundation, based out of Santa Fe, announced that it had hired Herrera to replace its outgoing executive director Dolores E. Roybal, who had been with the organization for 15 years. The Con Alma Health Foundation aims to level the playing field when it comes to accessing and getting quality health care.