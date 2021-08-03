Cancel
The Zoo and Amusement Park in Williamsville That Will Take You Back in Time

By Kadie Daye
There are parts of Western New York that you never knew existed, but there is one park in Williamsville you should know some of the history behind. Ron Urban grew up in WNY and his first home in 1946 was in the Glen Amusement Park and Casino complex, along the banks of Ellicott Creek and located below the falls. If you can't remember an amusement park at this location in Williamsville, that may be because Harry Altman's Glen Amusement Park and Casino, a center of attractions for western NYers, was destroyed by a massive fire September 1968.

96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
