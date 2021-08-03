Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Shimmer Up Your Controller Collection with the Aqua Shift Special Edition

By Xbox Wire
GIZORAMA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we continue to dream up new designs and find new ways to delight our fans, we are always looking for ways to elevate your Xbox gaming experience. Well, get ready to take your Xbox Wireless Controller experience to a whole new, shimmery level. Today we announce our Xbox Wireless Controller – Aqua Shift Special Edition for your holding pleasure.

gizorama.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Mobile Phone#Shimmer Up#Aqua Shift#The Xbox Accessories#Xbox Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Related
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Aqua Shift Xbox controller makes others look tame

Today Microsoft revealed an Xbox Wireless Controller with a unique physical design detail. Utilizing a color-changing finish on the top panel, this controller delivers just a bit of a “shimmer.” This is the Xbox Wireless Controller – Aqua Shift Special Edition, a controller that Microsoft presents “for your holding pleasure.”
Skin Caredrugstorenews.com

Sky Organics debuts Blemish Control collection

Sky Organics is looking to help consumers who need to put an end to blemishes. New from beauty and personal care brand is the Blemish Control collection. Made with certified organic and plant-based ingredients, products part of the line look to not only fight blemishes but also balance and soothe the skin, the Miami-based company said.
Video Gamesthebrag.com

Those Maccas and PS5 limited edition controllers are no more

PlayStation has unfortunately cancelled those limited edition McDonald’s controllers and this is why I have trust issues. We shared with you yesterday the exciting news that Maccas and PlayStation were collaborating on controllers to celebrate the iconic fast food chain’s 50th anniversary in Australia. Maccas had also planned to work with Twitch streamers to give the controllers away to some lucky recipients this week.
Video GamesGIZORAMA

Next Week on Xbox: August 9 to 13

Welcome to Next Week on Xbox! Here we cover all the new games coming soon to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC as well as upcoming Xbox Game Pass and soon-to-be released [email protected] games! Get more details on the games below and click their profiles for pre-order details when available (release dates are subject to change). Let’s jump in!
LifestyleDesign Milk

Magic Circus Editions’ Pop-Up Lighting Collection Is Full of Playful Magic

Magic Circus Éditions, a brand established in 2015 by Marie-Lise Féry, has become known for lighting that plays with light and proportion. Fitting, since its designs are inspired by cabarets and the circus. By rethinking, reimagining and redesigning everyday objects, Féry tells stories via airy, playful and magical details. The pieces are captivating and handmade by talented European artisans using unique manufacturing processes and bespoke finishes. Magic Circus Éditions’ most recent work – the Pop-Up Collection – merges 70s retro aesthetics with contemporary design for imaginative, fun and playful results. Each piece of lighting is oversized, yet with a weightless quality that adds to its charm. The combination of traditional know-how and her imaginative take on historical, everyday objects lends an unexpected and charming quality to her creations.
Video Gamestheaureview.com

The new Xbox Aqua Shift controller is excessively pretty and we want one

The new Xbox Aqua Shift Special Edition is the latest to join a growing roster of striking coloured controllers. Xbox has moved to capitalise on a growing contingent of fans eager to collect controllers. It’s a mindset similar to that of sneaker collectors — the goal is not to use these controllers, only to have them and display them. The rarest controllers are coveted, and those with unique traits are highly sought after. Aqua Shift falls into this latter category.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Ernie Palo FW21 Edition #02 Collection Lookbook

Editor's Notes: Who is Ernie Palo? No one. He doesn't exist, except in the imagination of Ryo Yamaguchi. Yamaguchi is best known in Japan for founding edgy young label ALLEGE, but he received national attention in Spring/Summer 2021 when he debuted new label Ernie Palo, tapping into a kind of aspirational minimalism usually reserved for people who've worked with someone named Philo.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Microsoft reveals new Xbox Aqua Shift controller for Xbox Series X|S

Microsoft revealed a new special edition Xbox wireless controller for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Called the Aqua Shift, this controller features a tone-shifting blue color scheme. It's set to be available in most markets on August 31, 2021 for $70. If you're looking for a new controller...
Video Gamesthumbsticks.com

Splurge on great games in the Nintendo Switch Multiplayer Mayhem Sale

A new sale on the Nintendo Switch eShop discounts a range of games best shared with friends. Although the discounts cap out at a maximum of 30% in the new Nintendo eShop promotion, there’s no denying the quality of the games on offer. The likes of Splatoon 2, Snipperclips, and Mario Tennis Aces need no introduction, so let’s dig a little deeper.
Video GamesGamespot

Xbox Series X|S Aqua Shift Controller Special Edition Announced

Microsoft has announced a new special-edition Xbox Series X|S controller with a pretty blue finish. The Aqua Shift Special Edition controller has a prismatic paint job that shines in the light. It's available for preorder now and will be available starting August 31. For more, check out our guides to...
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

The Medium PS5 Trailer Showcases DualSense Features - News

Bloober Team has released a new trailer for the PlayStation 5 version of The Medium that showcases how the game takes advantage of the features in the PS5 DualSense controller. "On PlayStation 5, we are taking full advantage of the console’s DualSense controller to immerse you even deeper into the...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Xbox and Twitch have teamed up for another ID@Xbox showcase next week

ID@Xbox and Twitch have announced that a second Twitch Gaming Showcase will air on August 10th, giving players another show focused on titles from indie developers. If you’re a fan of indie games on Xbox, you’re going to want to mark your calendar for next Tuesday, August 10th, because ID@Xbox and Twitch are giving us another showcase at 9am PT/12am PT/5pm BST. The show will feature a pile of indie titles that we already know about, plus a load that we don’t.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

SkyDrift Infinity Review (PS4)

SkyDrift Infinity Review: High-Flying Arcade Racing Never Felt So Good. When I was growing up in the early 90s, my dad and I didn’t share much in common. However, there was one area where we bonded: our love of arcade games. For a time, we’d sneak out on Friday nights to hit up the local bowling alley where we’d spend countless quarters blasting away T-800s in Terminator 2: The Arcade Game or heavily-armed crooks in Lucky & Wild. But if there was a game we couldn’t get enough of, though, it was Daytona USA. SEGA’s now-iconic 1994 racer became our religion for a Summer. And while I don’t remember winning many races against my old man, I loved every minute of it and credit the game with cementing my love for arcade racers. Now, I can’t get enough of ’em. From hits like Hydro Thunder to San Francisco Rush: 2049, I’m always down for some white knuckle arcade racing.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Steam Deck compared: Gabe Gear vs. Game Gear

When I arrived at Valve to go hands-on with the Steam Deck, I knew I needed to make the one comparison everyone's been waiting for: the Steam Deck vs. the Game Gear. The Steam Deck looks like it could revolutionize on-the-go PC gaming, with a powerful processor and graphics, loads of input options and an OS that works almost as smoothly as a console. But is it really a better gaming experience than Sega's hottest device of 1991?
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Best price for Assassin's Creed® Valhalla Deluxe Edition on Xbox One

Last on sale - Release date 05 Aug 2021. Includes the game and Ultimate Pack, which contains the Berserker Gear Pack, Berserker Settlement Pack, Berserker Longship Pack, and more!. Become Eivor, a legendary Viking warrior raised on tales of battle and glory. Raid your enemies, grow your settlement, and build...

Comments / 0

Community Policy