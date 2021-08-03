Cancel
Prairie Village, KS

Prairie Village To Consider Citywide Mask Mandate: ‘We Simply Can’t Wait For The County’

By KCUR
kcur.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Prairie Village is looking into issuing its own citywide mask mandate and could vote on a draft order in two weeks at the city council’s next regular meeting. While Johnson County continues to strongly encourage residents to wear masks in indoor public spaces, there hasn’t been a countywide mask mandate in place since the county lifted its last emergency order in late April.

