Officer down, several injured in reported active shooter incident outside Pentagon

DENVER (CBS4) – The Alfred A. Arraj U.S. Courthouse at 19th and Champa Streets in downtown Denver was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon for a report of an active shooter. The lockdown was reportedly lifted at around 1:45 p.m. according to an employee at the courthouse. (credit: Google) Katrina Crouse, the Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal, told CBS4 it does not appear to be a targeted attack related to any federal property, and their investigation has revealed the shooting happened adjacent to the federal courthouse. The employee at the courthouse told CBS4 after the lockdown was lifted that the scene was calm and not chaotic. (credit: CBS) Copter4 flew over the scene as several police officers were surrounding a black pickup truck at 20th and Champa at around 2 p.m. near the courthouse. Denver police say one man walking near the courthouse exchanged gunfire with another man inside the black truck. The man in the truck was taken into custody, while police continue to look for the pedestrian.