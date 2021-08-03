Cancel
Public Safety

Officer down, several injured in reported active shooter incident outside Pentagon

By Sylvia Mphofe
yourcentralvalley.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON (WDVM) — Arlington Fire and Rescue Department report an active shooter outside of the Pentagon. Officials report several injuries, including an officer suffering gunshot wounds.

#Pentagon#Active Shooter#Officer Down#Wdvm#Rescue Department
The Independent

