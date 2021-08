Another day, another practice where Trey Lance draws countless “oohs” and “aahs”. And it came in the first practice with pads on. I’m not a huge fan of tracking completions versus incompletions with quarterbacks in training camp because defensive linemen aren’t allowed to get anywhere near them, and they know this, so they often don’t display the same level of urgency they would in a real game situation. There are plenty of throws which wouldn’t get off because they’d be sacks in a real game, or completions which happen after a penalty.