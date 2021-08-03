Cancel
Discerning Diner: Healthy You Cafe serves up fast casual with nutritious focus

By Stephanie Kalina-Metzger For The Sentinel
Cumberland County Sentinel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePairing an insurance “store” with a café that serves nutritious food is an unlikely concept, but one that makes sense for a company that is focused on health. “Blue Cross Connect” is a place where customers can browse insurance plans, take fitness classes or dine at the onsite eatery. Located beside the Hampden Township Giant grocery store, the Healthy You Café offers breakfast and lunch options, all clocking in at less than 500 calories.

