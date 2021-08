A police chase Sunday night that began in Hays ended with a DUI arrest after a winding chase through Ellis County. At around 10:45 p.m., a Hays police corporal accompanied by an officer in training was traveling on the U.S. 183 Bypass, passing Frontier Park-West when a two-door red sedan passed the officers on the shoulder to the right at a high rate of speed, according to Brian Dawson, Hays deputy chief of police.