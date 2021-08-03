Cancel
Chris Evans Has a Marvelous Response to Lizzo Saying She's Pregnant With His Baby

By Elyse Dupre
E! News
E! News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Lizzo Spills More Juicy Details From Her DMs With Chris Evans. Somebody come get Chris Evans, we think he got lost in Lizzo's DMs—again. Yes, our favorite duo is back with good as hell content. The latest? Well, the Grammy winner posted a TikTok pretending to be pregnant with Captain America's baby. "This is something that I've been really trying to keep personal and private just between me and the father of my child," she said. "But since we're airing out all the rumors today, I've been sucking in. We're going to have a little America."

