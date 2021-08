The first weekend of entertainment features two toe-tapping marquee events – headliner Lacy J. Dalton and much more. Mile High Jazz Band Association’s Annual Jazz & Beyond Music & Art Festival returns for the 18th year, opening with marquee events on Friday, August 13, featuring Brass Knuckles at the Governor’s Mansion, and Sunday, August 15, featuring Lacy J. Dalton at the Silver Saddle Ranch. Additional music will be all-day on Saturday, August 14. The weekend musical extravaganza serves as the downbeat for 17 days of free entertainment at multiple locations in the capital city. This year’s festival runs through August 29. (Seejazzcarsoncity.com.)