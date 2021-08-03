Karen S. Matheis, age 66, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. She was born January 1, 1955, in Riverside, California, to Larry and Susan (Frick) Kemp; and was united in marriage to James Ray Matheis. Karen worked as a realtor and appraiser with TriCounty Appraisals. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg and Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper. She was very active in both churches; and was a member of the Steven Ministries at Holy Family. Karen was an avid gardener, animal lover and enjoyed traveling and family activities.