Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Digital Platform Appetize Launches Appetize+ Subscription Plan

fsrmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Today, Appetize, a leading digital and mobile commerce platform, announced the launch of Appetize Plus (Appetize+), an all-inclusive subscription plan that conveniently bundles cloud-based software, hardware, payments and support into an affordable monthly fee. With Appetize Plus, enterprise businesses can upgrade to cloud POS, contactless payments and mobile ordering without having to allocate significant upfront costs or commit to expensive equipment financing options.

www.fsrmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Commerce#Cloud Software#Pos#Cfo#Cashman Field#Hale Hearty#Urban Air Adventure Parks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
TechnologyFast Casual

Appetize debuts Appetize+ licensing option

Appetize is launching a licensing program that will offer businesses an affordable monthly payment plan and up-front capital reduction option, according to a press release. The program is a bundle of cloud point-of-sale hardware, software, warranty solutions and support which will allow users to have a fixed and predictable monthly cost as well as an affordable way to integrate cloud technologies. Businesses can expect an average 50% reduction on expenses in the first year of the program, according to the release.
Softwareaithority.com

Broadway Energy is Tokenizing and Launching Digital Securities on the Tokenization Asset Platform

Tokenization Asset Platform (TAP) is pleased to announce that Broadway Energy will tokenize and launch digital securities on its revolutionary platform. Broadway Energy will issue digital securities to raise capital using the tokenization asset platform. These digital securities will offer potential investors an exciting opportunity to invest in an innovative energy consulting company that is rapidly growing.
EconomyHouston Chronicle

Digital Network of Home Service Experts, Home Alliance, Launches On-Demand Platform

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Home Alliance, the trusted digital network of home service experts, launches its on-demand platform to provide convenient, comprehensive and professional home services to families nationwide. With the Home Alliance booking system, homeowners are linked to a partner network of professional contractors where they can...
NYSEPosted by
The Associated Press

Athleta Launches AthletaWell, an Immersive Digital Platform for Women to Connect on a Range of Topics Rooted in Female Wellbeing

Today, Athleta (NYSE: GPS) announced the launch of AthletaWell, an innovative and immersive new platform designed to build loyalty, engagement and a community of empowered women. As a brand with a mission of empowering women and girls, the platform is rooted in these values and aims to create a community for women. AthletaWell is an integral part of Athleta’s evolution from a performance brand to a true lifestyle brand and a key component of its Power Plan growth strategy to develop enduring deep relationships with new and existing customers.
Technologythepaypers.com

Digital banking platform Optima bank goes live

International financial solutions provider Profile Software has announced the omnichannel digital banking platform integration project at Optima bank (ex-Investment Bank of Greece). Optima bank was launched at the end of July 2019, following the acquisition of Investment Bank of Greece from IREON INVESTMENTS, a subsidiary of MOTOR OIL Group. The...
TechnologyPizza Marketplace

Appetize introduces subscription plan bundling hardware, software, payments

Appetize Technologies Inc., a digital and mobile commerce platform, has introduced Appetize Plus, a subscription plan that bundles cloud-based software, hardware, payments and support into a monthly fee, according to a press release. The product allows enterprise businesses to upgrade to cloud POS, contactless payments and mobile ordering without having...
Technologybiometricupdate.com

Fortress Identity launches new biometric payment platform, upgrades digital ID tools

Fortress Identity has updated two of its digital ID-focused tools, as well as releasing FortressPAY, a new biometric payment platform. The updated FortressID is a web-based, multi-tenant platform for biometric government ID document verification and AML/KYC checks. The new update introduces features for back-office integration, enhanced multi-tenant data aggregation and...
TechnologyLight Stalking

Behance Launches Subscription Service to Connect Audiences with Creators

There are a ton of ways to monetize your work online if you’re looking to do that, but getting support to create that stuff in the first place is still somewhat fraught. Patreon tends to be the go-to service for a lot of people but Behance is hoping to change that with their new service that offers audiences the chance to subscribe to and support their favorite content creators.
Businessmartechseries.com

Deloitte Digital Launches New SAP Customer Experience Offerings on Hux Platform

New offerings enable a streamlined purchase process and accelerated implementation for clients. Deloitte Digital, a leading Experience Consultancy, announced it has signed an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement with SAP that will integrate SAP Customer Experience solutions into its new Hux series of customer experience offerings. The first offering, Hux Direct Selling, will target direct selling followed by a series of bundled solutions. The offering will help make it easier for clients to purchase, implement and operate the advanced software tools and capabilities needed to deliver a superior customer experience. Each offering will be tailored to the specific needs of individual industries, drawing from Deloitte’s deep experience delivering customer experience solutions that target industry-specific challenges.
Facebookmainebiz.biz

How to plan and launch a digital advertising campaign

It’s impossible to open your laptop or turn on your phone without being served various forms of digital advertising. From Google Adwords or Facebook retargeting to programmatic, pre-roll, native ads and sponsored content. The options, the terminology and the methods can be unwieldy. Despite those barriers, digital ads will only continue to evolve as powerful marketing tools.
Economyautomotiveworld.com

Hyundai launches new Mocean subscription service

Hyundai Motor UK has launched a new all-in-one monthly subscription service for its line-up of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric models. Hyundai Mocean offers Hyundai’s electrified model range with a new convenient driving experience, paying just one monthly fee to cover all major motoring costs. Mocean Subscription starts from £339 per month*.
RetailPosted by
The Independent

A digital platform to manage retail business

Edward M Durbin, Director Global Retail Industry Group, VMware. Despite online sales booming last year, retailers are in a desperate race of digital catch-up. It doesn’t matter whether retailers are big or small, with physical stores or online-only, that source direct or have complex supply chains and logistics to manage; they are all in the same fight when it comes to digital experiences. To win the hearts and minds of consumers, retailers can’t just talk digital; they need to think digital-first.
Technologytribuneledgernews.com

Dish TV introduces digital payment option for users

Aug. 8—NEW DELHI — Direct-to-home service provider Dish TV India Ltd has announced the launch of a QR scan feature—'Scan QR and Pay' for D2H subscribers and 'Scan To Pay' for DishTV subscribers. The move is part of the company's commitment to a digital-first strategy based on consumers' increasing preference for self-help options, the firm said in a statement.
Cell Phonesfinextra.com

Innovations That Facilitate Quick and Seamless Payments

Regarding online payments, customers are always looking for quick and convenient ways to pay for their purchases. After all, our daily interactions with technology have prompted us to expect a seamless experience with instantaneous availability and an easy-to-use interface in the realm of digital payments as well. This makes technological innovations that facilitate seamless payments, a central necessity for meeting such customer expectations and enhancing the experience of digital payments as a whole. That is why payment innovations that facilitate seamless payments are central to meeting such customer expectations and enhancing digital payments.

Comments / 0

Community Policy