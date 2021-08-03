Digital Platform Appetize Launches Appetize+ Subscription Plan
Today, Appetize, a leading digital and mobile commerce platform, announced the launch of Appetize Plus (Appetize+), an all-inclusive subscription plan that conveniently bundles cloud-based software, hardware, payments and support into an affordable monthly fee. With Appetize Plus, enterprise businesses can upgrade to cloud POS, contactless payments and mobile ordering without having to allocate significant upfront costs or commit to expensive equipment financing options.www.fsrmagazine.com
