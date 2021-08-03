Cancel
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon

By LOLITA C. BALDOR, ERIC TUCKER, MICHAEL BALSAMO, Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — A Pentagon police officer died after being stabbed Tuesday during a burst of violence at a transit center outside the building, and a suspect was shot by law enforcement and died at the scene, the Pentagon said Tuesday. The Pentagon, the headquarters of the U.S. military, was...

Public SafetyNewsweek

Who Is Austin Lanz? Suspect Identified In Pentagon Transit Center Shooting

Austin Lanz has been identified as the suspect in a deadly attack that occurred at the Pentagon Transit Center earlier on Tuesday. Lanz, a 27-year-old Georgia resident, is suspected of having rushed towards a Pentagon police officer before stabbing them in the throat, killing them. Law enforcement officers then shot Lanz, killing him at the scene.
MilitaryNew York Post

Pentagon put on lockdown amid reports of ‘multiple gunshots’

The Pentagon was briefly put on lockdown Tuesday after a shooting at a nearby bus terminal left two victims wounded, including a cop, according to authorities and reports. The suspect, who also was hurt in the incident, escaped by train and may be headed to Maryland, Fox News said. “The...
Multiple injuries as gunshots fired at Pentagon bus stop

Gunshots have been fired near the entrance to the Pentagon resulting in multiple injuries. The facility, the headquarters of the US military, was temporarily placed on lockdown. A police officer was among those injured, according to two law enforcement officials. The incident occurred on a Metro bus platform that is...
Public SafetyNew York Post

Another cop on duty during Capitol riot reportedly kills himself

A cop who was on duty when the US Capitol was stormed by an angry mob Jan. 6 has committed suicide — the third responding officer to take his own life, a report said Monday. Metropolitan Police Officer Gunther Hashida, who joined the DC department in 2003, died last week, the agency announced.
Officer killed in stabbing attack at Pentagon transit station that led to lockdown

A Pentagon police officer has died after he was attacked outside the Pentagon Metro entrance Tuesday morning, officials said. The officer, who was stabbed multiple times in the neck, fired on the assailant after the stabbing began, but it’s not clear whether officer or another one hit the assailant with gunfire, said officials familiar with the matter. The assailant was killed.
Pentagon on lockdown after nearby shooting

The Pentagon was put on lockdown Tuesday morning following a reported shooting at a nearby Metro station. The Pentagon Force Protection Agency confirmed in a tweet that the Defense Department facility was on lockdown, citing an unspecified incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. The Associated Press reported that multiple gunshots...
MilitaryMiami Herald

Pentagon IDs officer slain in attack as officials seek clues

Federal investigators were digging Wednesday into the background of a Georgia man who officials say fatally stabbed a Pentagon police officer at a transit station outside the building before being shot and killed himself. The Pentagon Force Protection Agency identified the slain officer as George Gonzalez, a New York native...
Pentagon attacker identified; motive still unclear

The FBI identified Wednesday the attacker who killed a police officer on a bus platform at the Pentagon and forced the US Defense Department into lockdown, but gave no motive for the attack. The Federal Bureau of Investigation said 27-year-old Georgia native Austin William Lanz got off a bus on Tuesday morning and "immediately, without provocation" stabbed Pentagon Force Protection Agency officer George Gonzalez with a knife, just yards (meters) from entrance of the highly secure military headquarters. "A struggle ensued, in which the subject mortally wounded Officer Gonzalez and then shot himself with the officer's service weapon," the FBI said in a statement. Other officers then got involved, and Lanz died at the scene, the FBI said. It did not say if the officers also shot Lanz, but witnesses said there was a volley of gunfire in the incident.
Suspect and slain officer identified in Pentagon Metro bus platform stabbing

Law enforcement sources have revealed the names of both the suspect and officer slain in a violent incident that occurred on a bus platform near the Pentagon Metro station. 27-year-old Austin William Lanz of Georgia is accused of stabbing to death the officer, George Gonzalez, before being fired upon by other officers at the scene on Tuesday, officials told CNN. Both died from their injuries.
MilitaryNBC Washington

Officer Killed Near Pentagon Was Army Veteran Who Served in Iraq

The Pentagon Force Protection Agency identified the officer who was killed in the line of duty Tuesday near the Pentagon. Officer George Gonzalez was an Army veteran who was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for his service in Iraq, the agency said. He was from Brooklyn, New York, and joined the Pentagon police force in 2018.

