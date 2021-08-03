Cancel
Myrtle Beach, SC

Hundreds of passengers stranded at Myrtle Beach International Airport after delays, cancellations

By Manny Martinez
WJBF.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hundreds of passengers are stuck at Myrtle Beach International Airport after dozens of Spirit Airlines delays and cancellations. According to the Myrtle Beach International Airport website, at least 11 Spirit Airlines flights have been canceled Tuesday, with many others listed as delayed. Other airlines are also showing some delays and cancellations.

