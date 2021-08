Enter for your chance to win tickets to an upcoming show in the They So Funny Comedy Series at Bert’s Warehouse. Visit FunnyDetroit.com for tickets and information. Contest details: For this contest, enter between 8/04/21 and 11:59pm on 8/25/21, by visiting kissfmdetroit.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select a minimum of one winner(s) per week, an upon verification, winner(s) will receive a pair of tickets to the They So Funny Comedy Series. The Approximate Retail Value (‘ARV’) is $TBD. A minimum of ONE (1) weekly prize winner will be selected as described. You must be 18 years or older to enter. WDMK’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.