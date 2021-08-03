The Universal Monsters Are Creeping to 4K UHD for the First Time
Just in time for the Halloween season, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has announced the upcoming release of a collection dubbed the Universal Monsters Classics Collection, which will include the first ever physical 4K, UHD Blu-ray release of four iconic monster movies. Dracula, Frankenstein, The Wolf Man and The Invisible Man will be the first Universal monster movies of their era to be made available to collectors in 4K Ultra HD. The box set is expected to hit physical shelves on Oct. 5, 2021, with digital 4K streaming options showing up at the same time.www.pastemagazine.com
