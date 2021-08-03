Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

DeSantis won't move on masks as Florida COVID wards swell

By TERRY SPENCER, ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and KELLI KENNEDY
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l5ocK_0bGMW4QB00

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis refused to back down from his stance against mask mandates on Tuesday, even as the state broke its record again for COVID-19 hospitalizations.

With the much more contagious delta variant now spreading exponentially, Florida hit 11,515 hospitalized patients Tuesday, breaking last year's record for the third straight day. Hospitalizations have increased 11 times over the 1,000 COVID patients hospitalized in mid-June. About 2,400 patients are now in intensive care.

DeSantis said he expects hospitalizations to drop in the next couple weeks, asserting that the spike is seasonal as Floridians spend more time together indoors to escape the summer heat and humidity.

DeSantis credited his response to COVID, which has focused on vaccinating seniors and nursing home residents, for the fact that fewer Floridians are dying now than last August. A year ago, Florida was averaging about 180 COVID deaths per day during an early August spike, but last week averaged 58 per day. Deaths don't spike until a few weeks after hospitalizations as the disease usually takes weeks to kill.

“Even among a lot of positive tests, you are seeing much less mortality that you did year-over-year,” he said at a Miami-area press conference. “Would I rather have 5,000 cases among 20-year-olds or 500 cases among seniors? I would rather have the younger.”

DeSantis also said “media hysteria” on the swelling numbers could cause people suffering from a heart attack or stroke to avoid going to an emergency room for fear of being infected. Doctors interviewed by The Associated Press acknowledged that this happened during the early months of the pandemic, but say it's no longer true, and that they're treating the usual number of cardiac patients.

Hospitals around the state report putting emergency room patients in beds in hallways and are documenting a noticeable drop in the age of COVID patients. Some hospitals are again banning visitors or postponing elective surgeries.

“They’re just coming in faster than we discharge them," said Justin Senior, CEO of Florida Safety Net Hospital Alliance, which represents some of the state's largest hospitals caring for low-income patients. Still, he said few hospitals will run out of room as they can convert non-traditional spaces like conference areas into COVID wards if needed.

Dr. O’Neil Pyke, chief medical officer at Jackson North Medical Center in Miami, said his doctors, nurses and other staff are again facing exhaustion. Treating COVID patients is labor intensive and many Florida hospital are facing staffing shortages.

“Some nurses are describing this almost like a war-zone scenario," he said.

DeSantis is running for re-election next year while eyeing a 2024 presidential bid. A central tenant of his national image among conservatives is his refusal to impose mask mandates at schools and in public or to impose restrictions on businesses. He hit that message again Tuesday, saying he will not budge.

“We are not shutting down,” DeSantis said. “We are going to have schools open. We are protecting every Floridian’s job in this state. We are protecting people’s small businesses. These interventions have failed time and time again throughout this pandemic, not just in the United States but abroad. They have not stopped the spread, particularly with delta.”

DeSantis did encourage people to get vaccinated, saying while it is not a perfect barrier against the disease the shots do provide a strong defense against getting seriously ill. About 95% of those hospitalized and almost all recent deaths have been among the unvaccinated, hospital officials have said. The Florida counties with the lowest vaccination rates and some of the highest per-capita hospitalizations are heavily Republican.

“You can still test positive, but at the end of the day you can turn this from something that was much more threatening to a senior citizen, say, to something that is more manageable,” said DeSantis, who has been vaccinated. “That is a huge, huge thing.”

The spike has come as DeSantis and local officials have fought over how to protect children and staff as the school year begins.

Broward County's school board voted last week to require facial coverings when in-person learning resumes this month, enforcing the latest recommendations of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But the board reversed itself after DeSantis barred mandates and threatened to cut funding from districts that don't comply.

Broward's board had responded to the latest science on the virus, which suggests that while vaccinated people are extremely unlikely to be hospitalized or die from COVID-19, they can still spread infection among those who haven't had their shots. This revelation prompted the CDC to recommend "universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.”

The governor said he wants parents to decide whether their children should wear a mask to school.

The Broward district now says it will encourage, but not require, students age 12 and older, as well as teachers and staff to get vaccinated. It will also encourage the use of facial coverings.

“Safety remains our highest priority,” the district's statement said.

—-

Contributors include Freida Frisaro in Fort Lauderdale. Gomez reported from Miami.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
52K+
Followers
63K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Coronavirus
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#State Of Florida#Ap#Covid#Floridians#The Associated Press#Justin#Republican#Broward#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Posted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Free shots at South Beach nightclub - vaccine shots, that is

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — Ready to party at one of South Beach's most glamorous nightclubs? Then roll up your sleeves because these shots won't get you buzzed. LIV is offering free COVID-19 vaccines outside the Miami club where high rollers spend up to $20,000 just for a table.
Posted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: New Orleans Jazz Fest cancelled for a 2nd year

NEW ORLEANS — With new COVID-19 cases surging in Louisiana, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival won’t be returning this year after all, organizers said Sunday. The festival, traditionally held in the spring, had been scheduled to run Oct. 8-10 and Oct. 15-17 after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Public HealthPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: Fauci hopes for full vaccine approval soon

WILMINGTON, Del. — The U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert hopes the Food and Drug Administration will begin giving full approval to the coronavirus vaccine by month’s end. And Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts the potential move would spur a wave of vaccine mandates in the private sector as well as schools and universities.
MoviesPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: Pandemic hits 'Suicide Squad' at box office

NEW YORK -- Moviegoing, once expected to be closer to semi-normal levels by now, continues to be battered by the pandemic, the delta variant of the coronavirus and in-home streaming. The latest casualty: James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad,” a critically acclaimed, carnage-ridden would-be smash that disappointed with $26.5 million in...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fauci hopeful COVID vaccines get full OK by FDA within weeks

WILMINGTON, Del. — (AP) — The U.S. government's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Sunday that he was hopeful the Food and Drug Administration will give full approval to the coronavirus vaccine by month's end and predicted the potential move will spur a wave of vaccine mandates in the private sector as well as schools and universities.
WorldPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: Tunisia tries to accelerate vaccine drive

TUNIS, Tunisia — Tunisia has launched its largest COVID-19 vaccination campaign as the country faces a surge of cases. Authorities aim to vaccinate over 1 million of people aged 40 and over in only one day, compared with 30,000 to 60,000 a day previously. In a televised address Sunday, President...
Public HealthPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pandemic set off deadly rise in speeding that hasn't stopped

PORTLAND, Maine — (AP) — Motorists put the pedal to the metal during the pandemic and police are worried as roads get busy with the final stretch of summer travel. The latest data shows the number of highway deaths in 2020 was the greatest in more than a decade even though cars and trucks drove fewer miles during the pandemic.
WorldPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: Israel sees high demand for 3rd vaccine shots

JERUSALEM (AP) – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett says people are rushing to get a third vaccine shot as protection from the surging delta variant of the coronavirus. Bennett pointed to government statistics Sunday showing that more than 420,000 Israelis older than 60 have received a booster shot, more than a third of the total targeted population. Bennett said the number is expected to grow to half a million people by the end of the day.
Arizona StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Arizona state Sen. Tony Navarrete released from jail

Arizona state Sen. Tony Navarrete, accused of sexually abusing a boy and attempting to abuse another, was released from custody on Saturday, authorities said. Navarrete, 35, of Phoenix, was released on a $50,000 bond Saturday morning, KTVK and KSAZ reported, citing the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. He was also ordered to surrender his passport, stay away from minors, and, in accordance with Arizona state law, have electronic monitoring put in place, according to KTVK.
TravelPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

UK health chief sees 'unfair' pricing for COVID travel tests

LONDON — (AP) — Britain’s competition watchdog said Sunday it will look into the cost of COVID-19 testing for travelers after Health Secretary Sajid Javid complained that high prices for the government-mandated tests were preventing some people from going on vacation. PCR tests required for most travelers average about 75...
InternetPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Some praise, some doubts as Facebook rolls out a prayer tool

Facebook already asks for your thoughts. Now it wants your prayers. The social media giant has rolled out a new prayer request feature, a tool embraced by some religious leaders as a cutting-edge way to engage the faithful online. Others are eyeing it warily as they weigh its usefulness against the privacy and security concerns they have with Facebook.
Posted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Census experts puzzled by high rate of unanswered questions

Census Bureau statisticians and outside experts are trying to unravel a mystery: Why were so many questions about households in the 2020 census left unanswered?. Residents did not respond to a multitude of questions about sex, race, Hispanic background, family relationships and age, even when providing a count of the number of people living in the home, according to documents released by the agency. Statisticians had to fill in the gaps.

Comments / 0

Community Policy