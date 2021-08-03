Cancel
Cancer

Kathy Griffin's lung cancer surgery 'went well and as planned'

 5 days ago

Kathy Griffin had a successful surgery following her lung cancer diagnosis.

On Monday morning, Griffin, 60, revealed in an Instagram post that she was about to have half of her left lung removed.

In her post, she said her doctors were "very optimistic" because her cancer is "stage one and contained to my left lung."

MORE: Kathy Griffin announces she has lung cancer

A representative for the comedian said the surgery "went well and as planned" in a statement to "Good Morning America" Tuesday.

"Kathy is now in recovery now and resting," the statement continued. "Doctors say the procedure was normal without any surprises."

Before surgery, Griffin elaborated on her diagnosis and treatment plan in her social post, writing, "Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!"

"Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing," she wrote about her surgery. "I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less."

"It’s been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I’m gonna be just fine," she added.

Griffin also sat down with ABC News' Juju Chang to discuss her reaction to her cancer diagnosis, her battle with addiction and more.

Read more about their conversation here .

