Driver leads San Diego Police on brief chase, crashes truck
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A driver was arrested after police said he led officers on a brief chase in downtown San Diego in a truck that was reported stolen.
At around 11 p.m. Monday, San Diego Police said officers spotted a pickup truck doing donuts in a downtown intersection. When officers tried to stop the truck, the vehicle sped away.
The short pursuit ended when the truck crashed at F Street and Kettner Boulevard, according to police.
The truck’s driver and two passengers got out of the wrecked vehicle and ran away, but officers were able to capture the driver.
Comments / 0