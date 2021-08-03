Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Driver leads San Diego Police on brief chase, crashes truck

By Jermaine Ong
Posted by 
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42v690_0bGMVl3q00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A driver was arrested after police said he led officers on a brief chase in downtown San Diego in a truck that was reported stolen.

At around 11 p.m. Monday, San Diego Police said officers spotted a pickup truck doing donuts in a downtown intersection. When officers tried to stop the truck, the vehicle sped away.

The short pursuit ended when the truck crashed at F Street and Kettner Boulevard, according to police.

The truck’s driver and two passengers got out of the wrecked vehicle and ran away, but officers were able to capture the driver.

Comments / 0

ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Downtown San Diego
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy