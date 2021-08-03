Driver leads San Diego Police on brief chase, crashes truck

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A driver was arrested after police said he led officers on a brief chase in downtown San Diego in a truck that was reported stolen.

At around 11 p.m. Monday, San Diego Police said officers spotted a pickup truck doing donuts in a downtown intersection. When officers tried to stop the truck, the vehicle sped away.

The short pursuit ended when the truck crashed at F Street and Kettner Boulevard, according to police.

The truck’s driver and two passengers got out of the wrecked vehicle and ran away, but officers were able to capture the driver.