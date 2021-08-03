Cancel
Georgetown, TX

Tunes Tuesday with tween phenom Elle Townley!

By We Are Austin
CBS Austin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis tween country music singer-songwriter hails from Georgetown, Texas. Elle Townley built a loyal following across the state with gigs like singing the National Anthem for the Round Rock Express and the Austin Spurs and was a finalist in the Houston Rodeo Rockstar competition! This weekend she performs at the Bee Caves Arts Foundation and for Round Rock Market Days. But right now we have a preview of her sound with her song "Fairweather Friend" on our Tunes Tuesday.

#Tween#Austin Spurs#Arts#Phenom
