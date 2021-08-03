Dr. Huse: Pediatric COVID cases have tripled in the past few weeks

With rising COVID cases, Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse talked about her concerns to the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.

Huse says pediatric cases of the virus have tripled in the past few weeks.

That age group makes up the highest proportion of cases in the county right now at more than 25%.

Huse says even within that group elementary-aged kids are the most impacted.

“This could potentially be a situation we need to be very aware of and need to be thinking ahead on,” Huse said. “This is not the sort of situation where waiting to see what happens is necessarily a good idea if we want to keep kids in school and learning, and parents at work, and moving society in the way we want to keep it going amidst the pandemic."

While cases rise, vaccinations in Douglas County have plateaued. Huse says the health department is talking about ways they might be able to leverage vaccination incentives.

Watch Huse's comments on Tuesday morning below.

There are several opportunities this week to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for those who still need it.

Upcoming vaccination clinics:



Tuesday, August 3; Millard North High School, 1010 S. 144th Street, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Central High School,124 N. 20 th Street, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.; Burke High School, 12200 Burke Street, noon-8 p.m.; Northwest High Magnet School, 8204 Crown Point Avenue.

DCHD will be at three National Night Out events: Clair Memorial United Methodist Church, 5544 Ames Avenue, 6-8 p.m.; Metropolitan Community Church, 819 S. 22nd Street, 5-8 p.m., Highland South-Indian Hills Neighborhood Association at Upland Park, 3104 Jefferson Street, 6-8 p.m.

