Vomit, broken beds, missing mascots — Australian athletes under fire over rowdy behavior at Tokyo Olympics

A group of Australian athletes acted like out-of-control frat boys on their way of Tokyo, leaving their rooms covered in vomit, punching a hole in the wall, breaking cardboard beds and displacing their teams’ life-sized mascots, according to the Australian media and the country’s Olympic committee.

Members of the Australian men’s rugby and rowing teams are accused of leaving their accommodations in a “messy and unacceptable state” in what appeared to be an alcohol-fueled episode at the Olympic Village, the Australian Olympic Committee confirmed Tuesday. In addition, two emu and kangaroo mascots went missing from their hotel for several days last week before being found in an area where the Germans were staying.

Ian Chesterman, head of the Australian Olympic delegation, downplayed the incident to the media and said the athletes have since apologized and won’t face any disciplinary action.

“There was a hole in the wall, but that’s pretty easy to do,” he told The Sydney Morning Herald . “I understand there’s some big people and some very flimsy walls, temporary walls as well. I don’t think you had to do much to put a hole in the wall.”

Chesterman said the damage was minor and denied reports that the rooms were trashed.

“I want to focus on the fact that some people have made a mistake and had left the room in conditions that we thought were unacceptable,” he told the paper. “It was unacceptable because people had to move into those rooms afterwards.”

The rugby team’s wild behavior did not end in Tokyo. Members of Australia’s rugby and soccer teams are under investigation after passengers on their plane back to Sydney last week accused them of being loud and obnoxious during the flight, leaving more vomit in a lavatory and failing to wear face masks, according to the Herald.

Matt Carroll, chief executive for the Australian Olympic Committee , said he’s looking into the complaints and have raised the issue with each team.

“It’s extremely disappointing but both rugby and football have told me that such behaviour is certainly not acceptable within their sports and have sincerely apologised to the Australian Olympic Team,” he told the paper. “The CEOs have undertaken to take the appropriate action and report back to us.”

The Australian men’s rugby team was knocked off the Olympic after a 19-0 loss to Fiji in the quarter-finals. The men’s soccer team also went home without any medals.