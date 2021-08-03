MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Caramel Apple Seltzer. Maple Mead. Cookies ‘N’ Cream Ale. Moscow Mule Slushie. These are all among the specialty brews and beverages to debut this year at the Minnesota State Fair.

Organizers released Tuesday the list of 56 new concoctions that’ll be offered at the Great Minnesota Get-Together, given that it begins as planned on Aug. 26.

Over the weekend, the fair’s top officials said they are keeping an eye on the COVID-19 situation as the Delta variant continues to spread, particularly among the unvaccinated.

Top fair officials say they are in contact with state and federal health officials, noting that their guidance will play a role in any potential restrictions for the up-coming fair.

But back to beverages: Many of the new items are riffs on cream ales, IPAs and hard seltzers, and almost all are created by Minnesota brewers or with Minnesota ingredients. There are also new non-alcoholic offerings. A full list of drinks is below.

New Drinks At The Minnesota State Fair

Aromatic Mike’s Hard Lemonade Slushie

Mike’s Hard Lemonade with added rhubarb bitters gets the slushie treatment. At Shanghaied Henri’s, located at the International Bazaar.

Beach Cruiser Hard Cider

All-natural pineapple, passion fruit and guava lend a tropical vibe to this hard cider. Brewed in Minneapolis by Sociable Cider Werks. At Shanghaied Henri’s.

Berry Bazaar Kölsch-Style Ale

Mildly tart Kölsch-style ale is brewed with black currant and cranberry purees. Lightly hopped, slightly hazy and low in carbonation, it features aromas of mixed berries and finishes with hints of pie crust. 4.8% ABV. Brewed in Saint Paul by Summit Brewing Company, proud sponsor of the International Bazaar Stage. At Shanghaied Henri’s.

Blondie & Clyde

This blonde ale pays tribute to the notorious Roaring Twenties Bee’s Knees cocktail. With bright notes of orange and lemons, it is balanced with whispers of juniper and features a powdered honey rim. 6% ABV, 20 IBUs. Brewed in Roseville by Bent Brewstillery. At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section.

Blue Razzmatazz

This colorful fusion of beer and blue raspberry results in perfectly balanced sweetness. 5% ABV, 10 IBUs. Brewed in Big Lake by Lupulin Brewing Company. At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street

Bolo Blue: Tropical Punch Hard Seltzer

Set sail on the smooth seas of refreshment with this specially crafted tropical punch-flavored hard seltzer. This cerulean seltzer is swimming with fruity notes of pineapple, passion fruit and mango and garnished with a Swedish Fish. 5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis by Bauhaus Brew Labs. At Café Caribe, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Nelson streets.

Brianna Banana Breeze Wine Slushie

Slightly sweet and fruity Brianna wine is mixed with strawberry and banana flavorings in this refreshing slushie. Wine made in Waconia by Parley Lake Winery. At Minnesota Wine Country, located on the west side of Underwood Street between Carnes and Judson avenues.

Buoyed Up Mango Shandy

This light, tropical ale is brewed with crushed mango. 5.5% ABV. Brewed in Mankato by Mankato Brewery. At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods.

Buzzin Moscow Mule Slushie

This frozen classic Moscow Mule slushie features flavors of ginger beer and lime with a dash of aromatic bitters.5.9% ABV. At Shanghaied Henri’s, located at the International Bazaar.

Caramel Apple Craft Seltzer

A light, bubbly and refreshing seltzer crafted with bright, crisp green apple. Served in a glass rimmed with buttery rich caramel, which blends perfectly with each tantalizing sip. 5% ABV. Brewed in White Bear Lake by Big Wood Brewery. At Andy’s Grille, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Liggett and Nelson streets.

Caribbean Dream Passion Fruit Tart Ale

Take your palate on a trip to the Caribbean with this fruit-forward beer. Sweet and tropical passion fruit flavors mingle with a light body and a pop of tartness that begs for another sip. 6% ABV, 20 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Co. At Café Caribe, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Nelson streets.

Celegrapetion Ale

This bright and grippy Italian grape ale is made with Sangiovese grapes and features notes of citrus, rose and spice. It finishes off-dry with loads of berries on the end. Made with 100% Minnesota malt and hops. 6.5% ABV, 20 IBUs. Brewed in Roseville by Bent Brewstillery. At Mancini’s al Fresco, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets.

Cherry-Go-Round

Dusty crimson in color, this brew is made with 6,600 pounds of Montmorency cherries for a lingering sour-yet-sweet cherry zest over a toasty malt backbone. 6.4% ABV, 5 IBUs. Brewed in New Ulm by August Schell Brewing Company, proud sponsor of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater. At Schell’s Pavilion, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater.

Clasico Salted Lime Cream Ale

An American classic cream ale made with Lake Superior water and CZN hops takes on south-of-the-border flair thanks to hints of salt and lime. 5% ABV. Brewed in Duluthby Bent Paddle Brewing Co. At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch & Carnes avenues, outside The Garden.

Clawgarita

A refreshing blend of award-winning Tejas Margarita Mix combined with White Claw Hard Seltzer. 5% ABV. At Tejas Express, located in The Garden, north wall.

Collaboration Lager

This hop-forward amber lager features brilliant clarity and subtle sweetness. 5.4% ABV, 26 IBUs. Brewed in Chippewa Falls, Wis., by Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co., proud sponsor of the Leinie Lodge Bandshell. At Leinie Lodge, located on the east side of Cooper Street between Dan Patch & Judson avenues, just south of the Leinie Lodge Bandshell.

Cotton Candy Hard Seltzer

A refreshing hard seltzer with a cotton candy twist. Enjoy this fizzy gluten-free sweet treat in a glass. 5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis by Lakes & Legends Brewing Company. At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street.

Flirty Fruity Bubbles

This bubbly, playful powerhouse is bursting with fruity flavors. It delights with a blast of icy cold nostalgia and comes whimsically rimmed with a rainbow of crushed Fruity Pebbles. Served on ice. 8% ABV. Wine made in Cannon Falls by Cannon River Winery. At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section.

Frozen Fruit Punch

A refreshing frozen hard seltzer with the tropical flavors of passion fruit, pineapple, mango and hibiscus. 5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis Minn., by The Freehouse.

At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center.

Ginger Shandy

A collaboration featuring The Freehouse’s No. 1 Kölsch and Earl Giles ginger beer with a squeeze of fresh citrus. 5% ABV, 20 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis by The Freehouse. At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center.

Golden Cookies N Cream Ale

A classic combination of cookies and cream plus a hint of vanilla are highlighted in this dessert-like ale. 5.6% ABV,20 IBUs. Brewed in Waconia by Waconia Brewing Company. At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street.

Grip and Rip IPA

Brewed in collaboration with former Minnesota Twins baseball star Trevor Plouffe, this classic American IPA knocks it out of the park with bold citrus, tropical hop flavor and a dry finish. 7.5% ABV, 60 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis by Surly Brewing Co. At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch & Carnes avenues, outside The Garden.

Guava Have It Hard Seltzer

Freshly pressed apples and guava are the backbone of this Squoze hard seltzer, enhanced with a touch of lime zest.4.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis by Sociable Cider Werks. At Shanghaied Henri’s, located at the International Bazaar.

“Hans On” IPA

This special summer IPA bursts with notes of bright orange and pine from Simcoe and Bergamot hops, culminating in a classic, straightforward IPA. 6.8% ABV, 66 IBUs. Brewed in Saint Paul by Urban Growler Brewing Company. Note: Only served in the Grandstand concert venue; concert ticket required (except on Sept. 5, when admission to the Amateur Talent Contest Finals is free).At Hildebrand Concessions, located in the Grandstand concert venue.

Homegrown Haze Hazy IPA

Proudly brewed with 100% Minnesota-grown ingredients, this hazy IPA is a delicious creamy beverage with a juicy flavor. 6.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis by Lakes & Legends Brewing Company. At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street.

Key Lime Hypezig

A take on Leipzig German goses, this slightly tart beer is infused with key lime, vanilla, sea salt and coriander. 5% ABV, 5 IBUs. Brewed in Big Lake by Lupulin Brewing Company. At Aldo’s, Sabino’s, Swine & Spuds and Snack House, located in the Warner Coliseum.

Kirby Pucker Watermelon Paloma

Influenced by the classic Paloma cocktail, this beer undergoes a second fermentation with lactobacillus and then adds watermelon and a kiss of salt for sweet summer goodness. 5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis by Eastlake Craft Brewery. At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch & Carnes avenues, outside The Garden.

LuLu’s Juicy MN Midway Hazy

This juicy, fruity and hazy IPA is perfect for summer, with Amarillo and Citra hops and a flavorful assortment of malts. Brewed in Minneapolis by Surly Brewing Co. At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater.

Mango Sangria

Fruity, sweet GoGo red wine is mixed with mango to create this tropical berry sangria. Wine made in Cannon Falls, Minn., by Cannon Valley Winery. At Minnesota Wine Country, located on the west side of Underwood Street between Carnes & Judson avenues.

Minnesota Maple Mead

Soft, smooth and effervescent mead is made from upper Midwestern honey and spiked with a splash of Minnesota maple syrup. Gluten-free. 6% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis by Sociable Cider Werks. At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater.

Minnesota Mule Ale

Purees of ginger and lime mimic the flavor of a Moscow Mule cocktail in this refreshing ale. 4.4% ABV. Brewed in Eagan by Bald Man Brewing. At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street.

MN Brew Together Peaches and Cream Milkshake IPA

This milkshake IPA is packed with a creamy hop snap and conditioned on peaches and vanilla beans, then dry-hopped with El Dorado hops. 6.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis by a partnership between Modist Brewing and Dangerous Man Brewing Company. At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden.

Mountain Brew

A fluorescent thirst-quencher, Mountain Brew is a bright citrus lager perfect for hot summer days. 5.4% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis by Indeed Brewing Company. At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

OAKtoberfest

This Marzen-style Imperial Oktoberfest beer is aged in oak for more than 2 months, imparting a woody, nutty compliment to the toasty malt finish. 7.2% ABV, 20 IBUs. Brewed in New Ulm by August Schell Brewing Company, proud sponsor of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater. At Schell’s Pavilion, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater.

OMG Seltzer Slushy

A mix of fruity flavors provides the OMG (orange, mango, guava) flavor profile. This refreshing frozen beverage is made with a tasty blend of a variety of Fulton seltzers. 5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis by Fulton Brewing. At Frontier Bar, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Liggett and Nelson streets.

Orange Solstice Shandy

This golden witbier is brewed with oranges and fresh lemon juice. 4.5% ABV. Brewed in Mankato by Mankato Brewery. At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods.

Outboard Motor Ale

Notes of lemon and orange peel are at the forefront of this summery, blonde citrus ale. 4.5% ABV. Brewed in San Diego, Calif., by Coronado Brewing Company. At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods.

Passion Berry Cider

Freshly pressed apples with a touch of cane sorghum and Willamette hops combine in this hard cider infused with passion fruit and fresh berries. Brewed in Minneapolis by Sociable Cider Werks. At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater.

Peach Tree Ale

This clear American-style golden lager is accented with fresh peach flavor. 4% ABV. Brewed in Cold Spring by Third Street Brewhouse. At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods.

Pomegranate Pils

A crisp German lager with pomegranate extract and notes of candied pomegranate. Bright nose with a slight tart finish. 5.1% ABV, 35 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis by Indeed Brewing Company. At Dino’s Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets.

Rasmelon Lemonade Slushy

This refreshing slushy drink is perfect for summer sippin’. It starts with lemonade then finishes off with watermelon Red Bull and raspberry White Claw. At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Schandy

Weiss beer combined with lemonade has zesty lemon on the nose and a slightly sweet flavor. 3.7% ABV. Brewed in New Ulm by August Schell Brewing Company, proud sponsor of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater. At Schell’s Pavilion, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Strawberry Cream Ale

This brew has a soft malty aroma and a slightly sweet creamy texture. It finishes smooth and clean and is infused with flavors of lush, juicy strawberries. 5.5% ABV. Brewed in Two Harbors, Minn., by Castle Danger Brewing. At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street

Sweat Back Together

Keep cool with this double dry-hopped West Coast IPA that features notes of citrus and dank pine. 6.5% ABV, 80 IBUs. Brewed in Roseville by Bent Brewstillery.

At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden.

Tangerine Titan

With a juicy tangerine flavor, a light, easy-drinking body and a crisp, tart finish, this summertime sipper just might be the nectar of the gods. 4.5% ABV, 20 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolisby Surly Brewing Co. At Dino’s Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson & Underwood streets.

The Shandlot Golden Tea Edition

With the flavor profile of an Arnie Palmer, this refresher pairs lemon shandy beer with an infusion of fresh-brewed black tea. 4.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis by Bauhaus Brew Labs. At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden.

Toga Party Kanu

This beer suitable for a Greek god features flavors of orange, lemon and lime and boasts copious amounts of zest while maintaining the neutral notes of Citra, Idaho 7 and El Dorado hops. 4.8% ABV, 48 IBUs. Brewed in Duluth by Bent Paddle Brewing Company. At Dino’s Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson & Underwood streets.

Triple Berry Cheesecake Lager

This lager is a tasty combination of cheesecake goodness and triple berry. It’s a fruity, sweet berry blast in a glass that’s a perfect fair-time treat. 5% ABV, 10 IBUs. Brewed in Mankato by Mankato Brewery. At The Hangar, on the northeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue.

Tropical Smoothie Sour

This sour is brewed with malted barley, wheat malt and milk sugar, then conditioned with pineapple, mango and pink grapefruit. 7% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Modist Brewing. At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch & Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Truly Energized Colada Slushy

A fruity, frozen, taste of the tropics combining Truly Hard Pineapple Seltzer and Coconut Berry Edition Red Bull, this tropical slushy is a blend of fruity flavors. It’s topped off with pineapple gummy candy. 5% ABV. At Andy’s Grille, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Liggett and Nelson streets.

Waffle Dog Breakfast Ale

Brewed with maple syrup, cinnamon and vanilla, this beer hits all of the right notes. Without being too sweet, this breakfast in-a-glass is delicious any time of day. 7% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis by Insight Brewing. At The Hangar, on the northeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue.

When Life Hands You Lemons-tini

Pucker up for this satisfying and sassy candied lemon martini cocktail showcasing bubbly white wine and garnished with Lemonhead candies. This beverage mimics classic vodka and triple-sec flavor essences to hit the spot. Served on ice. 8% ABV. Wine made in Cannon Falls, Minn., by Cannon River Winery. At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Wildberry Bluff

This Midwestern rendition of White Zinfandel, made with Marquette grapes, is accented with a wildberry twist. Wine made in Winona, Minn., by Garvin Heights Vineyards. At Minnesota Wine Country, located on the west side of Underwood Street between Carnes and Judson avenues.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Bama! Lemon Sweet Tea

This non-alcoholic beverage starts with fresh brewed tea and adds in fresh lemon and other citrus juices, zest, sparkling water and simple syrup. (Gluten-free, vegan). At Summer Lakes Beverage, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Lee & Randall avenues, just south of Little Farm Hands.

Lake Storm Lemonade

This lavender-infused lemonade features other citrus juices, zest, sparkling water and simple syrup. (Gluten-free, vegan). At Summer Lakes Beverage, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Lee & Randall avenues, just south of Little Farm Hands.

Wedge-Hammer

A refreshing mocktail of fresh ginger, orange and other citrus juices, zest, sparkling water and simple syrup. (Gluten-free, vegan). At Summer Lakes Beverage, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Lee & Randall avenues, just south of Little Farm Hands.

