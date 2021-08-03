Cancel
Seminole County, FL

Seminole County Public Schools Extends Virtual Enrollment And Gets Rush of Registrations

By Talia Blake
wmfe.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter extending the deadline one extra week, Seminole County Public Schools received hundreds of new virtual school enrollments on Monday, the first day of the extension. Michael Lawrence, spokesman for Seminole County Public Schools, said there were around 670 registrations as of the original deadline of July 20. “So, already in Day 1 to be at 279, that kind of shows you that there are some families out there that were having a little bit of second thoughts with the Delta Variant going on,” said Lawrence.

