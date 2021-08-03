Cancel
Kevin Durant scores 29 as U.S. rallies past Spain

Kevin Durant scored 29 points as Team USA rallied to beat Spain 95-81 and reach the semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics in Saitama, Japan, on Tuesday.

Spain led by 10 points with just over three minutes remaining in the second quarter, but the U.S. team used a 29-8 run to take an 11 point lead by midway through the third quarter.

Durant had four 3-pointers and a dunk during the run.

Ricky Rubio led the way for Spain with 38 points on 13-of-20 shooting, marking the most points ever scored against Team USA in the Olympics or worlds. Dirk Nowitzki held the previous mark of 34, set in the 2002 FIBA World Championship in Indianapolis.

Jayson Tatum had 13 points off the bench, while Jrue Holiday (12), Damian Lillard (11) and Zach LaVine (10) also finished in double figures.

Marc and Pau Gasol both finished the game without scoring for Spain, with Marc announcing afterward that it was the end of his international career.

In Thursday’s semifinal, the U.S. will face Australia, which routed Argentina 97-59 in the quarterfinals. Patty Mills led all scorers with 18 for Australia.

–Field Level Media

