Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Indianapolis Colts were interested in Marcus Mariota trade this offseason

By Matt Johnson
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Amo1D_0bGMTtwq00

Before the Indianapolis Colts swung a blockbuster trade for Carson Wentz , the front office explored multiple avenues to replace Philip Rivers. With the 2021 NFL season approaching and Wentz injured, could Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota be a trade option?

When Rivers retired, forcing Indianapolis to find a reliable starting quarterback for the second consecutive year, a variety of names emerged as potential candidates. Matthew Stafford , Jimmy Garoppolo and Deshaun Watson all received some buzz early in the offseason. Ultimately, the Colts traded multiple picks for Wentz.

According to NJ.com’s Mike Kaye, Indianapolis expressed interest in Mariota before the Wentz deal was finalized. Las Vegas was open to moving him, largely for the cap space it would create.

Mariota eventually agreed to a new contract with las Vegas, which includes a no-trade clause. But following the Wentz injury, which could sideline him for up to three months, Indianapolis is thinking about its quarterback options once again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0krE6j_0bGMTtwq00
Also Read:
Indianapolis Colts schedule and 2021 season predictions

What will the Indianapolis Colts do at quarterback?

Wentz underwent surgery to repair a broken bone in his foot that caused significant pain. The initial timetable for recovery is 5-12 weeks, with Indianapolis holding slight hope that its franchise quarterback returns Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks.

While the franchise is optimistic, rushing Wentz back may not be the best approach. Pushing an injury-prone quarterback to play through pain might make him more uncomfortable and adjusting the way he plays to account for the issue risks another injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JrpR2_0bGMTtwq00
Also Read:
NFL Power Rankings: Dallas Cowboys rise, Indianapolis Colts sink

As training camp rolls on, the Colts are operating with the assumption that Wentz might only miss two regular-season games. So, after signing Brett Hundley , Indianapolis is preparing to roll into the preseason and presumably Week 1 with 2020 fourth-round pick Jacob Eason as its starter.

  • Jacob Eason college stats (2019, Washington): 3,132 passing yards, 23-8 TD-INT ratio, 143.9 passer rating

Considering this front office gave Eason no consideration for the starting job when it evaluated its quarterback options, that speaks volumes about the state of the position.

Keep in mind, this team didn’t do a lot to improve its roster this spring despite having some of the most cap space in the NFL. There are still lingering questions at wide receiver and they have slid way down in Sportsnaut’s NFL defense rankings for the upcoming season.

Whether it’s trading for Mariota, Gardner Minshew or Nick Foles, the Indianapolis Colts would be wise to rethink their current approach at quarterback. Otherwise, betting on a quarterback with durability issues and shaky confidence may have severe consequences in 2021 and beyond.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

16K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Marcus Mariota
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Andre Drummond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#Cincinnati Bengals#Ja Marr Chase#Washington Wizards#Nba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
All Cardinals

Former Cardinals QB Signs with Indianapolis Colts

Former Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback Brett Hundley has officially signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Hundley's Cardinals tenure was already over after he was inactive for all 16 games last season and Arizona signed veteran backup quarterback Colt McCoy this offseason. But now, the 2015 fifth-round pick has a new home in Indianapolis. If he makes the active roster, he could travel to State Farm Stadium again when the Colts visit the Cardinals on Christmas Day.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 quarterbacks Colts won’t trade for to replace Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts are caught in a very uncomfortable in-between position on Carson Wentz. The team’s starting quarterback could be out for as little as five weeks, but he could miss as many as 12, per reports from Monday morning. With Wentz opting for surgery, the team is surely hoping the signal-caller can miss no more than one or two games to start the NFL season, but if he has to miss anything more than that, the prospects for the season are severely endangered.
NFLCBS Sports

Why Jacob Eason is primed to thrive in Indianapolis as Colts' replacement for Carson Wentz

Everyone knew with Jacob Eason. Real early. It was more a matter of when he'd get to the NFL than if he'd get to the league. Leaving high school at nearly 6-6 and 208 pounds with 102 touchdowns and just 18 interceptions, Eason was the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in 247 Sports' Composite Rankings in the class of 2016 and started as a true freshman for the Georgia Bulldogs that fall. Impressive.
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLletsbeardown.com

Nick Foles Trade To The Colts?

The Indianapolis Colts are without their starting quarterback after Carson Wentz went down to injury and now requires foot surgery. Wentz will be out for awhile, probably something along the lines of 12 weeks. The Colts don't really have anything serious behind Wentz to take over at QB so might...
NFLYardbarker

Indianapolis Colts sign right tackle Braden Smith to four-year extension

Smith was a second-round pick out of Iowa in 2018 and has lived up to that billing, ranking 12th and 16th, respectively, over the past two seasons in Pro Football Focus’ offensive tackle grades. The 25-year-old is a key cog in an offensive line that’s already shelled out big money...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former Indianapolis Colts pass rusher swiped up by rival Titans

The Indianapolis Colts have been looking for edge rushers that can give their defensive line some extra teeth for years now, and replacing Justin Houston with Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo in the draft has only raised even more questions. Of the many options out there in free agency, John...
NFL95.3 MNC

Members of Indianapolis Colts speak out about COVID vaccination status

The Indianapolis Colts have a 60% coronavirus vaccination rate, which is 31st in the NFL (second-worst). On Tuesday at training camp, some Colts players shared their thoughts on getting vaccinated. Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner contracted coronavirus last year and he said that played a factor in his decision to get vaccinated.
NFLABC News

Indianapolis Colts extend RT Braden Smith with $72.4 million contract

WESTFIELD, Ind. -- The Indianapolis Colts have signed right tackle Braden Smith to a four-year, $72.4 million contract extension, with $42 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The Colts later announced the extension but did not disclose terms. "We want to take care of our players," general manager...
NFLYardbarker

Behind Enemy Lines: Indianapolis Colts

Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes behind enemy lines to get the latest information on the Raiders' upcoming AFC opponents for the 2021 NFL season straight from the source covering them. This game may have finished the season, but with another week added to the schedule, the Raiders are heading to...
NFLYardbarker

Assessing the Raiders’ Options With QB Marcus Mariota

During this past offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders were able to bring back quarterback Marcus Mariota. Mariota signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal. This once again solidified his spot as the backup behind Derek Carr. However, the Raiders still have many needs, and many teams around the league could use a quarterback. Let’s take a look at the reasons for and against trading Mariota.
NFLYardbarker

Indianapolis Colts’ Rookie Files: Mike Strachan

The path to the NFL has no specific route. Players make their way to the league from a variety of different backgrounds and through all kinds of journeys. In more recent years, we have seen more and more players with international ties try to make their impact in the NFL.
NFLFOX Sports

Carson Wentz's status with Indianapolis Colts uncertain after foot injury

Training camp is off to a bumpy start for Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts. The 28-year-old quarterback suffered a foot injury in practice Thursday and was subsequently ruled out indefinitely. Now, Wentz plans to rehab his foot over the next few days in an attempt to avoid surgery, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
NFLhorseshoeheroes.com

Indianapolis Colts: Who will replace Quenton Nelson at left guard?

The Indianapolis Colts were banking on the security that an offensive line featuring Quenton Nelson would lead a turnaround for quarterback Carson Wentz. Considering that Nelson has been named a first-team All-Pro selection in each of his first three seasons, that’s not a bad gamble to take. What’s perhaps just...
NFL1075thefan.com

Indianapolis Colts Players Discuss Their Team’s Low COVID Vaccination Rate

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indianapolis Colts have a 60% coronavirus vaccination rate, which is 31st in the NFL (second-worst). On Tuesday at training camp, some Colts players shared their thoughts on getting vaccinated. Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner contracted coronavirus last year and he said that played a factor in his decision to get vaccinated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy