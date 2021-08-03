Cancel
Sundance Film Festival sets vaccination requirement for 2022

Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone looking to go to the Sundance Film Festival in Utah next year is going to need more than a badge. All participants must be fully vaccinated too, festival director Tabitha Jackson said Tuesday. The 2022 Festival is requiring people attending the festival or Sundance-affiliated events to have received the...

