The GMC Sierra is set for some big updates soon, including the addition of Super Cruise for the 2022 model. But in the meantime, those looking for a little more have had access to the AT4 model, a version of the truck with a bunch of off-road performance upgrades. Earlier this month, we learned that Chevy Colorado buyers could expect a hardcore AT4X model in 2023 too, and now it seems that the range-topping trim will be added to the 2022 Sierra too. According to GM Authority, this new model will be based on the 1500 Limited and will obviously slot in above the regular AT4.