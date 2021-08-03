Sundance Film Festival sets vaccination requirement for 2022

Rated R. At AMC Boston Common, Landmark Kendall Square and suburban theaters. In writer-director Edson Oda’s feature debut “Nine Days,” Winston Duke of “Black Panther” plays Will, an “interviewer” who lives alone in a small house in the middle of desert-like nowhere (the film was shot in part in Utah). Will’s job is to study presumably immaterial persons, who come to his house for nine days, to determine if they are suitable for a human life that has opened up in the “real” world. Where is Will, his friend Kyo (Benedict Wong) and all the people Will interviews? I’m guessing it’s some netherworld between our world and oblivion. Will also spends his days watching a wall of analog TV sets with VHS players attached on which plays the lives of several — I’m guessing — living people he studies, presumably people he has “authorized” for lives. His favorite is Amanda (Lisa Starrett), a concert violinist. At one point, as a child, Amanda tells her mother of her friend Will and includes him in one of her drawings. Is this cute or creepy? We and Will see the lives of these people, including a boy who gets bullied, from their point of views. Holy Charlie Kaufman, we are taking a ride on that “Soul” train, all over again.