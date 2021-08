Check out Bar Impossible here in TucsonAlexander Popov/Unsplash. It’s always fun when a popular television program makes its way to the Old Pueblo. From time to time we’ve seen shows featuring houses in Tucson, document Old Town, and highlight many of the high-end quality restaurants serving up food here in the city. However, viewers haven’t often been given the opportunity to watch flailing businesses receive a solid kick in the pants, but all of that is about to change.