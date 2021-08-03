Cancel
NFL

Film Room: The Road to Success For Jacob Eason Won't be Easy

Cover picture for the articleSecond-year quarterback Jacob Eason is in line to be the day one starter for the Indianapolis Colts, as starter Carson Wentz will be sidelined 5-12 weeks with a foot injury. While there is still a chance that Wentz is ready for the opener, the Colts are operating as though Eason will be the guy on day one. Eason, a fourth round pick in 2020, didn't play a snap as a rookie as the third-string quarterback behind Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett.

