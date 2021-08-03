Cancel
Polis preparing state disaster declaration in Glenwood Canyon following I-70 mudslides

By Chris Bianchi
9NEWS
9NEWS
 5 days ago

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday that he's preparing to issue a state disaster declaration for Glenwood Canyon, following repeated mudslides across Interstate 70 this summer.

Polis announced the plans for the declaration on Facebook and in a news conference on Monday afternoon.

"We are getting ready to issue the state disaster declaration and the preparing the request for a federal declaration under the Stafford Act," Governor Polis posted on his Facebook page on Monday afternoon.

If approved by President Joe Biden, the federal declaration will allow Colorado to request federal relief funds under the Stafford Act.

I-70 has closed at least 10 times this summer due to mudslides from the nearby Grizzly Creek wildfire burn scar, forcing an excruciatingly three-plus hour detour through Steamboat Springs. While other mudslides have periodically affected other roads and parts of the state, the I-70 closure has been by far the most persistent and impactful one, strangling cross-state traffic.

These photos show the extreme damage from the mudslides. We are getting ready to issue the state disaster declaration...

Posted by Governor Jared Polis on Monday, August 2, 2021

In addition, a weekend mudslide forced an indefinite closure of I-70 due to what the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) described as "extreme damage" from a series of weekend mudslides.

CDOT has also been automatically closing I-70 in the flood-prone stretch of highway anytime a Flash Flood Warning is issued by the National Weather Service.

Monsoon rains mean it's unlikely the mudslides will stop anytime soon.

Polis had planned to tour the mudslide damage on Monday, but due to more storms in the area he postponed his visit.

Denver, CO
PoliticsPosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

CDOT Shares New Drone Footage of Glenwood Canyon Mudslide

Colorado Governor Jared Polis says it could be a full two weeks or more before I-70 can reopen in Glenwood Canyon. We've collected some of the most recent footage released this week to show you what crews are dealing with. We've also collected a photo gallery of the damage below, as some of these images just need to be looked at for more than a few seconds as it helps to understand the severity of these events.
Trafficcpr.org

‘The Whole Car Went Black:’ What It Was Like Being Trapped In The I-70 Glenwood Canyon Mudslide

Some stayed in their cars. Others sought refuge in a highway tunnel. A few maneuvered around the debris to safety. Autumn Bair left her car and took off running. The 37-year-old Colorado native was one of more than 100 people caught in a torrential downpour in Glenwood Canyon on July 29, bringing a deluge of rocks, logs and mud onto Interstate 70. The stretch of interstate will remain closed for days, possibly weeks, as crews continue to remove debris from the roadway, state officials said Monday.
TrafficPosted by
Land Line Media

I-70 in Glenwood Canyon, Colo., shut down indefinitely

Any motorist thinking about traveling through Colorado via Interstate 70 should think again. I-70 in Glenwood Canyon is now shut down indefinitely due to mudslides. Over the weekend, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced the closure of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon. Specifically, the interstate is shut down at Exit 87 (West Rifle), Exit 109 (Canyon Creek), Exit 116 (Glenwood Springs) and Exit 133 (Dotsero).
TrafficKDVR.com

‘Extreme damage’ keeps I-70 closed through Glenwood Canyon

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation said “extreme damage” is causing Interstate 70 to remain closed through Glenwood Canyon. Continued heavy rain over the Grizzly Creek burn scar on Saturday created more mudslides and debris on the road. CDOT operations and engineers said “damage to the viaduct structure unlike anything they had seen before.”
TrafficPosted by
The Independent

Mudslides force about 20 to spend night in highway tunnel

About 20 people had to spend the night inside a highway tunnel after rain over an area burned by a wildfire once again triggered mudslides in western Colorado, authorities said Friday. The people were caught with their vehicles Thursday night inside the tunnel along Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon for...
Trafficcpr.org

Motorists Spent The Night In A Highway Tunnel After Mudslide on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon

Nearly 30 people were trapped inside a highway tunnel in Glenwood Canyon overnight after mudslides flooded Interstate 70 on Thursday, authorities said. No one was reported missing or injured, Colorado Department of Transportation spokesperson Matt Inzeo said. The interstate remains closed as crews continue search and cleanup efforts through the canyon, he said.
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

I-70 Closure: Disaster Declaration Provides More Resources To Clear Damaging Mudslides, Debris

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis has issued a state disaster declaration in the devastating and damaging mudslides that forced the Interstate 70 closure through Glenwood Canyon. His intent to make the declaration was announced earlier this week when the governor confirmed that the 46-mile stretch of I-70 will remain closed indefinitely. (credit: RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) The disaster declaration authorizes the use of the Colorado National Guard for traffic control and debris removal. The declaration also activates the state’s Emergency Operations Plan and enables state agencies to better coordinate their response. It also provides additional funds...
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Food And Fuel Shortages Expected As I-70 Closure Through Glenwood Canyon Impacts The Entire State Of Colorado

(CBS4) – Colorado state lawmakers are warning of higher prices and shortages of some products as a result of the mudslides that closed Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon. The interstate connects the Western Slope and Front Range. “We’re going to have food shortages. Deliveries are being slowed down in both directions,” said state Sen. Ray Scott of Grand Junction. He sits on the legislature’s Interim Transportation Committee, which got a briefing from CDOT, the Colorado Motor Carriers Association, and Wyoming and Colorado Petroleum Marketers Association on just how bad things could get. “It’s huge. This is very big,” Scott said. On the Western Slope,...
Trafficheartoftherockiesradio.com

I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon Closed Indefinitely Due to Mudslides [Update]

I-70 in Glenwood Canyon is expected to be closed indefinitely due to mudslides from the Grizzly Creek burn scar. Governor Jared Polis is preparing to issue a state disaster declaration and request for a federal declaration under the Stafford Act due to the mudslides. Colorado Department of Transportation Executive Director Shoshana Lew is on site in Glenwood managing the emergency.
Trafficrockydailynews.com

I-70 reopens through Glenwood Canyon after fear of debris flows

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has re-opened I-70 through Glenwood Canyon, for the second time Saturday. Crews have now opened the highway after CDOT said the highway was being closed from Glenwood Springs to Dotsero due to forecasted rain and potential debris flow over the Grizzly Creek burn scar Saturday.
Trafficrockydailynews.com

Glenwood Canyon I-70 Damage Video Update

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. The ugly fallout from mudslides that have again closed Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon is likely to continue for weeks to come. On August 2, Governor Jared Polis announced that he’ll soon formally declare one of Colorado’s most gorgeous sections of roadway a disaster, and drone footage released by the Colorado Department of Transportation vividly shows the extent of damage that officials are calling unprecedented.
Trafficdenvergazette.com

I-70 in Glenwood Canyon reopened following flash flood warning closure

Both directions of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon were closed again just three hours after they were reopened Thursday evening. The Colorado Department of Transportation closed all lanes on the interstate at around 9 p.m. for another flash flood warning over the Grizzly Creek burn scar. That warning will last until 10:45 p.m.
TrafficPosted by
UPI News

108 evacuated from Denver-area due to mudslides, heavy rain

July 31 (UPI) -- Interstate 70 at Glenwood Canyon is closed after a flash flood warning and multiple mudslides. At least 108 people have been evacuated or moved from Glenwood Canyon. Twenty-nine motorists sheltered at Hanging Lake Tunnel on Friday night. The Colorado Department of Transportation announced the extended closure...
Denver, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Glenwood Canyon alternative on I-70 must be a priority

Don’t. Stay here. Eat peaches. Given the uncertainty of Interstate 70 remaining open through Glenwood Canyon, that’s sound advice, though not practical for drivers who don’t have a choice, including freight haulers and business travelers. Because of last year’s Grizzly Creek Fire, which closed the interstate through the canyon at...
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

[BREAKING] Polis to declare disaster in Colorado due to destructive mudslides

In a Monday afternoon Facebook post, Governor Jared Polis announced that he would be issuing a state disaster declaration in addition to preparing to request a federal disaster declaration under the Stafford Act. This is in response to destructive mudslides that have occurred around the state in recent days and weeks, specifically in the Glenwood Canyon area.

