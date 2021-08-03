Cancel
Lindsey Buckingham on Fleetwood Mac return: “Pretty much everyone would love me back”

By Nick Reilly
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFleetwood Mac‘s Lindsey Buckingham has opened up on his firing from Fleetwood Mac, while boldly admitting that “pretty much everyone would love to see me come back”. The guitarist was fired from the legendary group back in 2018, and was replaced by Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers’ Mike Campbell and Crowded House’s Neil Finn.

