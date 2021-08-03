Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Sophos extends its spending spree with Refactr buy

By Carly Page
TechCrunch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRefactr was founded in 2017 and offers an automation platform that helps cybersecurity and DevOps teams to collaboratively operate. The platform, which is used by the nonprofit Center for Internet Security and the U.S. Air Force’s Platform One, features a drag-and-drop low-code pipeline builder and DevOps-friendly features that encourage disparate teams to collaborate on the same agile workflow process, according to the company.

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sophos#Startup#Cloud Security#The U S Air Force#Security Operation#Xdr#Iam#Illumio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
SoftwareDark Reading

Researchers Call for 'CVE' Approach for Cloud Vulnerabilities

BLACK HAT USA 2021 - Las Vegas - A pair of researchers who have been rooting out security flaws and weaknesses in cloud services over the past year revealed here this week new issues that they say break the isolation among different customers' Amazon Web Services (AWS) accounts in the cloud.
Softwaresiliconangle.com

Checkmarx acquires open-source supply chain security startup Dustico

Application security testing firm Checkmarx Ltd. has acquired open-source supply chain security startup Dustico Ltd. for an undisclosed price. Founded in 2020, Dustico offers a platform for code packages behavioral analysis and detection of open-source software supply chain attacks. The technology is built to go beyond traditional source vulnerability analysis and look at the behavior and reputation of open source packages.
Businessmartechseries.com

Teradata Cloud Momentum Continues with New, Enterprise-Scale Cloud Analytics Customers in First-half 2021

Teradata, the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company, announced strong adoption in the first half of 2021 of its Teradata Vantage cloud data analytics platform. The announcement follows Steve McMillan’s first year as Teradata President and CEO. He made “cloud-first” a priority within the Company and focused the organization on delivering compelling customer value in the cloud, as well as ensuring that customers can seamlessly migrate and modernize their data analytic ecosystems in the cloud with Teradata to accelerate their digital transformation goals.
Technologychannele2e.com

Threat Analysis for Channel Partners, MSPs: CompTIA ISAO Taps Sophos

The CompTIA ISAO (Information Sharing and Analysis Organization) now offers threat analysis and intelligence capabilities for channel partners. The technology involves a partnership with Sophos. Indeed, CompTIA ISAO members can directly submit suspicious URLs and files through the ISAO’s Cyber Forum to SophosLabs Intelix for rapid analysis to determine if...
Businesssiliconangle.com

Low-code automation provider Appian acquires process mining specialist Lana Labs

Appian Inc., a major provider of software for automating business tasks in the enterprise, has acquired Berlin-based process mining technology provider Lana Labs GmbH. Appian announced the deal on Thursday. The acquisition comes in a time when the process mining segment is becoming a bigger focus both for enterprise software makers and tech investors.
Businessdevops.com

Sophos Acquires Refactr to Advance DevSecOps

Sophos this week revealed it has acquired Refactr, a provider of an automation platform that makes it simpler to add static and dynamic security scanning and application testing to a DevOps pipeline. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Joe Levy, Sophos CTO, said Sophos will extend the Refactr DevSecOps...
Businesssiliconangle.com

Sophos acquires Refactr to automate code security in the enterprise

Cybersecurity provider Sophos Group PLC has acquired Refactr Inc., a Seattle-based startup with a platform that helps enterprise software teams find and fix vulnerabilities in their code. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition comes about two weeks after Sophos bought another startup, Braintrace Inc., whose...
Businessinforisktoday.com

M&A Update: Deloitte and Sophos Make Acquisitions

Brisk M&A activity in the cybersecurity sector continues. Among the latest moves: Deloitte and Sophos each have announced two acquisitions. On Monday, global consultancy Deloitte announced it closed deals to acquire the engineering and cybersecurity firm Sentek Consulting and the zero trust network access provider TransientX. Meanwhile, Sophos recently announced...
BusinessTechCrunch

Bulk payments startup Comma raises $6M seed round led by Octopus and Connect

The company says it enables small and micro businesses to bulk-pay bills, salaries and taxes using existing high street small business bank accounts, saving them a lot of time and money in administration. This is because BACS is difficult to obtain and costly, and virtual accounts require KYC to set up and add complexity to bookkeeping.
Technologyautomationworld.com

The Industrial Edge-to-Cloud Strategy

Learn why cloud computing is typically used to process aggregated production data for longer-term strategic analysis and planning offsite, while edge computing is used more for real-time analysis—on premises—of specific equipment or system performance. Why Google is incorporating Litmus’ industrial edge computing platform into its suite of smart factory products.
Watertown, CTTimes Union

Siemon Expands Its Data Center and Fiber Expertise

WATERTOWN, Conn. (PRWEB) August 05, 2021. The Siemon Company, a leading global network infrastructure specialist, is pleased to announce the expansion of its data center and fiber expertise with the addition of three new experts that combined bring more than 75 years of industry experience to the company. Gary Bernstein,...
MLSInman.com

Lone Wolf extends shopping spree with Terradatum acquisition

In most recent acquisition, Lone Wolf Technologies picked up Terradatum to integrate its predictive analytics software with Lone Wolf Broker Cloud, an enterprise-level solution available throughout North America. Providing brokers and agents throughout the United States and Canada with robust market and business-decision data fueled Lone Wolf Technologies’ latest acquisition,...
ComputersInfoworld

3 Steps to Modernize Infrastructure for the Cloud

As companies undergo digital transformation, it’s becoming clear that cloud infrastructure is playing a significant role, and most companies will eventually employ multiple cloud platforms, if they’re not already. The question from an infrastructure perspective becomes how to ensure the investments you make today will be compatible with the new normal of hybrid cloud and the reality of limited budgets.
ComputersInfoworld

How to screw up data migration to the cloud

To be kind, most enterprise data is less than optimal. Want to test this statement out at your company? Just ask where the customer data of record resides. If you ask someone in four different departments, you’ll get four very different answers. This issue is the natural byproduct of 20...
BusinessTechCrunch

The cost of Velodyne’s internal drama is starting to add up

, reported its second quarter earnings Thursday, results that show a company spending more to find new customers for its products while grappling with an increasingly expensive internal drama. Just a few weeks ago, Velodyne’s CEO Anand Gopalan resigned, taking $8 million in equity compensation with him, according to the...
TechnologyDice Insights

Technologist Cloud Preferences Show Risks for IBM, Oracle

For many technologists, knowing your way around a cloud platform such as AWS or Azure is key to your job. As more businesses migrate functionality to the cloud, reliance on these platforms will only increase. But which platforms do technologists use the most?. To figure out an answer to that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy