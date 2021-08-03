Sophos extends its spending spree with Refactr buy

Teradata, the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company, announced strong adoption in the first half of 2021 of its Teradata Vantage cloud data analytics platform. The announcement follows Steve McMillan’s first year as Teradata President and CEO. He made “cloud-first” a priority within the Company and focused the organization on delivering compelling customer value in the cloud, as well as ensuring that customers can seamlessly migrate and modernize their data analytic ecosystems in the cloud with Teradata to accelerate their digital transformation goals.