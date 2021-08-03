Cancel
Milwaukee, WI

Scooter trips downtown Milwaukee not allowed due to 'excess' in sidewalk riding

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fN9s5_0bGMS1dA00

Scooter companies will not be allowed to deploy or allow trips in downtown Milwaukee due to an excess of trips on sidewalks, the city announced Tuesday.

A city resolution in place requires a pause of scooter trips in Zone 1 beginning on Aug. 3 due to the operation of scooters on public sidewalks.

In April, the Common Council approved a new pilot program to offer scooters temporarily in the city. Spin, Lime, and Bird were selected as electric scooters for Milwaukee's pilot program.

Because sidewalk riding was the most common concern in the 2019 scooter pilot, DPW said it hired a consultant to "conduct sidewalk riding observations."

The consultant monitored 15 intersections with high ridership for several hours in Zone 1 throughout a two-week period. The results found that approximately 30% of all trips through these intersections occurred on the sidewalk.

“DPW continues to fully support greater micromobility and multimodal transportation options,” said Commissioner of Public Works Jeff Polenske. “DPW will continue to work with stakeholders, operators, elected officials, and the public in hopes of safely resuming new trips and scooter deployment in Zone 1.”

Spin, Lime, and Bird will be required to provide a message that addresses sidewalk riding and are committed to installing sidewalk riding technology.

View the different zones below:

DPW

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

