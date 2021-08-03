Academy Museum to Publish Catalogues for Spike Lee, Hayao Miyazaki and Pedro Almodovar Exhibitions

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will publish catalogues devoted to the work of Spike Lee , Hayao Miyazaki and Pedro Almodovar , who are all subjects of inaugural exhibitions at the museum, which is set to open on Sept. 30.

Co-published with DelMonico Books and distributed worldwide by D.A.P. Artbook, the series will start out with the volume devoted to Japanese animator Miyazaki. Published in partnership with Studio Ghibli, “Hayao Miyazaki” will be available starting Sept. 7 and is set to include hundreds of original production materials, including artworks never seen outside of Studio Ghibli’s archives.

Bill Kramer, director and president of the Academy museum, said, “These first Academy museum publications are a lasting record of our extraordinary exhibitions and our dynamic collaborations with Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli and filmmakers Spike Lee and Pedro Almodovar. Like the exhibitions, these catalogues will bring readers closer to the filmography, art, influences and careers of these remarkable artists.”

Jacqueline Stewart, chief artistic and programming director, said, “Launching the Academy Museum’s publishing program with books dedicated to the work of Hayao Miyazaki, Spike Lee and Pedro Almodovar is a testament to the museum’s commitment to exploring the full range of moviemaking and furthering scholarship on the history of film.”

“Spike Lee: Director’s Inspiration” will be published in April 2022, and will include items from the director’s personal collection, along with interviews and contributions from collaborators and friends including Cheryl Dunye, Terence Blanchard, Giancarlo Esposito and Dee Rees.

“Pedro Almodovar: Installation” includes a foreward by Tilda Swinton and will also be available in April. The 300-page bilingual catalogue features visual chapters to devoted to the 12 large-scale video montages the Spanish director created for the museum, organized around themes such as family, bodies, guilt and pain, and mothers.