Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Facebook’s First-Ever Ticketed Movie Premiere: 9/11 Documentary ‘The Outsider’ to Screen on Social Platform

By Todd Spangler
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40efnf_0bGMRtja00

Facebook will host its first paid film premiere later this month: “ The Outsider ,” a documentary about the challenges and controversies involved in building the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum in lower Manhattan, will screen exclusively on the platform on Aug. 19.

But for now, the one-off screening of “The Outsider” — to be available on Facebook for just 12 hours — doesn’t herald the social giant as a major new player in the entertainment industry’s streaming wars.

Abramorama , the indie film distributor that bought global distribution rights to the film, announced details of the Facebook screening on Monday .

The exclusive Facebook premiere of “The Outsider” will be available to screen globally, available at this link , starting Aug. 19 at 8 p.m. ET until Aug. 20 at 8 a.m. ET. Tickets are $3.99 and include access to a panel discussion that will follow the film’s premiere.

Following the Facebook livestreaming premiere on Aug. 19, “The Outsider” will launch nationwide on Aug. 20 through Abramorama’s Watch Now @ Home Cinema Release. In early September, the film is slated to play in select theaters and on video-on-demand.

The film’s directors Pamela Yoder and Steven Rosenbaum, the team behind “7 Days In September” and “Overcome,” spent 20 years archiving and documenting the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. “The Outsider” promises never-before-seen footage collected over eight years, following the journey of the museum’s creative director Michael Shulan from the attacks on 9/11 to the building’s opening in 2014. During that time, the filmmakers were given unlimited access to the site, closed meetings and senior staff.

“The Outsider” also features interviews with the team that brought the museum to life, including its director Alice Greenwald, VP of design and construction Lou Mendes, the lead exhibit designer Tom Hennes, chief curator Jan Ramirez, VP of operations Amy Weiser and The Washington Post’s architecture critic Philip Kenniccot.

“It has been 20 years since 9/11, and Americans are increasingly thinking back, and want to understand the event that led up to the attack, and how we responded as a nation,” Abramorama CEO Richard Abramowitz and COO Karol Martesko-Fenster said in a statement when the company bought the rights to the film in June. “We think ‘The Outsider’s’ unparalleled access will take viewers inside the process of writing history. It will instantly become an essential document in helping to understand the historical, and historic, impact of that day.”

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

27K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum#Documentary Film#9 11 Memorial#Vp#The Washington Post#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Val Kilmer’s Kids Mercedes, 29, & Jack, 26, Step In As Dad Skips Documentary Premiere — Photos

Val Kilmer was absent from the premiere of his new Amazon Prime documentary, so his children Mercedes & Jack stepped up to represent the family at the event. Val Kilmer, 61, skipped out on the premiere of his new documentary, Val, on Tuesday, August 3 — but that didn’t mean that no Kilmer family members were in attendance. While the Top Gun actor was not present as he’s recovering from throat cancer, his son Jack, 26, and daughter Mercedes, 29, hit the red carpet together to represent their famous father. The two siblings dressed to the nines while posing at the DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles to celebrate the Amazon Prime documentary, which features footage shot by Val himself throughout his life.
Moviesqhitmusic.com

Take a look at the trailer for Billie Eilish’s documentary ‘Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles’ to premiere on Disney+

Billie Eilish’s “Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles” will premiere globally Friday, September 3 on Disney+. The cinematic concert experience is set to be released shortly after Eilish’s highly anticipated new album, Happier than Ever, drops. The Disney+ original will feature an intimate performance of every song in the album’s sequential order – for the first and only time – from the stage of the legendary Hollywood Bowl.
Phoenix, AZjewishaz.com

Phoenix Film Festival screens Holocaust documentary

“An Inconvenient Time: The Story of Ruth Ravina,” a documentary of one woman’s experience of survival, will be screened once a day Aug. 20-22 at the Phoenix Film Festival. Following each screening, there will be a live Q&A with Denny Klein, the film’s producer and director. The festival runs for...
Internetprotocol.com

Facebook’s push to protect young users is a peek at the future of social

Social media companies used to see themselves as open squares, places where everyone could be together in beautiful, skipping-arm-in-arm harmony. But that's not the vision anymore. Now, Facebook and others are going private. They're trying to rebuild around small groups and messaging. They're also trying to figure out how to...
Nashville, TNbelmont.edu

Volker’s Music Drama Premieres July 29 on chatterbird Facebook Page

Belmont School of Music Professor Mark Volker’s music drama Body and Soul, After the Plague will premiere virtually on Thursday, July 29, at 7 p.m. by chatterbird, the internationally-renowned, Nashville-based ensemble dedicated to exploring uniquely orchestrated chamber music. Funded by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, the...
InternetEngadget

Facebook will host a paid movie premiere this month

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, many film festivals have shifted to online-only or hybrid formats. Later this month, another movie will premiere as a paid online event. This time around, you'll be able to watch it on Facebook. Users in any country where Facebook's paid online events are...
Aerospace & DefenseDigital Trends

Netflix documentary to feature SpaceX’s first all-civilian mission

Netflix has announced a documentary series that will follow events surrounding the first all-civilian space trip. September’s Inspiration4 mission is being organized by SpaceX and will see four people spend three days in low Earth orbit. The five-part documentary, called Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space, is being billed as “the...
Austin, TXPosted by
Loudwire

‘This Is Gwar’ Documentary Reveals Premiere Event

Bohabs! You'll want to make your way to Austin, Texas this fall as the new documentary This is GWAR is set to premiere at the city's Fantastic Fest. While an official date has yet to be announced, it has been revealed that the GWAR film will premiere during the festival's week of activity, which runs Sept. 23-30.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Zoe Saldana’s New Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Avengers: Endgame star Zoe Saldana’s new movie is dominating Netflix today. The streaming giant kickstarted a lucrative new partnership earlier this year when they exclusively released Sony’s Mitchells vs. The Machines, which became a huge hit for the platform. And that success has now been followed by another. Vivo – Sony’s latest animated offering – debuted on Netflix on July 30th and it’s still ranking high in the charts. As of this weekend, it’s the fourth most-watched film around the globe.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘Come From Away’ Film Adaptation Gets Apple TV+ Premiere Date On Eve Of 9/11

Come From Away, the Apple Original Films adaptation of the Broadway hit musical, will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 10 – the eve of 9/11’s 20th anniversary – with an ensemble cast that includes members of the original and current Broadway casts. Watch a new teaser below. Directed by the musical’s Tony Award-winning director Christopher Ashley, the live performance was filmed at Broadway’s Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in May before an audience that included 9/11 survivors and front-line workers. The musical tells the true story of 7,000 people stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland after all flights into the...
LawPosted by
Primetimer

A photojournalist's lawsuit over his 9/11 footage's unauthorized use in 16 documentary films leads to an "epic copyright ruling"

Anthony Fioranelli was one of four reporters allowed the World Trade Center disaster site to capture footage of the devastation. "He quickly licensed his footage to local stations, and when he believed CBS to be using more than what he licensed, he sued," explains The Hollywood Reporter Eriq Gardner. "A settlement agreement resolved that initial controversy, but then CBS made its own 9/11 coverage available to others. CBS allowed BBC and a company called T3 to sublicense footage, and eventually, Fioranelli’s work filtered out into other works he didn’t directly authorize. Those included Oliver Stone’s World Trade Center, Celsius 41.11 (a conservative retort to Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 9/11) and 9/11: Day That Changed the World. In each of these works, Fioranelli’s footage occupies mere seconds of screen time, and the first major aspect of (U.S. District Judge Vernon) Broderick’s decision pertains to arguments that as such, the use was de minimis. Broderick isn’t impressed with what he characterizes as a 'mathematical argument,' which basically amounts to the proposition he do a temporal evaluation. The screen time may be brief, but that still can be actionable, and the judge finds another way to measure." Fioranelli first sued in 2015 with defendants that included Paramount Pictures, A&E Television and BBC Worldwide.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Walt Disney Pictures

Disney Debuts Stephanie Beatriz as “Not Special Special” Heroine in Enchanting ‘Encanto’ Trailer. In the first teaser trailer for Walt Disney Animation’s upcoming animated feature Encanto, being powerless doesn’t mean you can’t be powerful. Released Thursday, the music-driven peek at…. Movie News. Jul 8, 2021 10:43 am. By. Annecy: Disney,...
MoviesInside the Magic

Will ‘Shang-Chi’ Premiere Simultaneously On Disney+ and In Theaters?

After years of waiting, Marvel fans are finally going to be given the chance to see their favorite Asian superhero on the big screen. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set to make its theatrical premiere on September 3. However, whether or not it will receive a solely theatrical release is still up in the air as Disney and Marvel seem to be at odds over the decision.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Variety

Charlotte Colbert and Rupert Everett on Exploring ‘How Trauma Blurs the Boundaries of Time’ in Locarno Horror Feature ‘She Will’

Charlotte Colbert has often explored physical and psychological trauma in her artwork. It’s perhaps little surprise, then, that her feature debut “She Will” centers Veronica (Alice Krige), a former child star who has just had a double mastectomy and who is repressing mental wounds under a caustic British exterior. Described as a psychological horror title, the film sees Veronica and her nurse Desi (Kota Eberhardt) head to a rural Scottish retreat in search of healing. Once there, Veronica starts having strange dreams in which she’s able to seek revenge against those who have wronged her. Colbert shot the film outside Glasgow in a...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘The Novice’: IFC Films Acquires North American Rights To Tribeca Prize Winner, Sets Release Date

EXCLUSIVE: IFC Films has acquired North American rights to The Novice, the first feature from writer-director Lauren Hadaway, which will debut in select theaters, digital platforms and VOD on December 17. The festival favorite follows queer college freshman Alex Dall (Orphan‘s Isabelle Fuhrman), who joins her university’s rowing team and undertakes an obsessive physical and psychological journey to make it to the top varsity boat. Hadaway based the thriller on personal experience as a competitive collegiate rower. With it, she poses provocative questions about the expectations imposed on young women in America, and the psychologically damaging effects of a culture that encourages the...
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Warner Bros. Germany, Night Train Media Team for Ragnar Jónasson’s ‘Dark Iceland’ Series Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

Warner Bros. International Television Production Germany (WBITVP Germany) has acquired the exclusive international rights to bestselling Icelandic author Ragnar Jónasson’s “Dark Iceland” series of crime novels and will co-produce with Herbert L. Kloiber’s Night Train Media. The “Dark Iceland” series comprises six novels — “Snowblind,” “Blackout,” “Rupture,” “Whiteout,” “Nightblind” and “Winterkill” — published between 2010 and 2020. Set in a remote Icelandic fishing village, they follow protagonist Ari Thór Arason — a rookie detective on his first posting — troubled by a complex past that he is unable to leave behind. Jónasson said: “I am incredibly honoured and thrilled to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy