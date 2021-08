A new version of the PS5 has appeared – and it is inexplicably lighter.The console has been released in Japan and is almost identical to the previous version, apart from having lost 300 grams or 0.66 pounds from its weight.The new console weighs 3.6kg, compared with 3.9kg from the previous digital edition, according to a user manual posted to the Sony website and noted by PSU.Everything – including the size of the console – is unchanged, and it adds no new features or other changes.The only obvious alteration from the normal version of the console is a change to the vertical stand,...