Electronics Arts formally revealed this week that it will finally be bringing back the beloved Dead Space franchise in the form of a remake of the original 2008 entry. And while this new revision of the classic horror game will be sticking true to the format of the first Dead Space installment, that doesn't mean that the developers at EA Motive aren't looking to modernize the game in some new ways. In fact, one newly-added feature to this remake actually has something pretty major in common with 2018's God of War.