Gators News: Latest Tokyo Olympics updates plus soccer adds a new player

By Adam Dubbin
 3 days ago
Welcome to a Tuesday edition of Gators News as the Tokyo Olympics continues on the other side of the world. As it has been for the entire summer games, there are plenty of current and former Gators still competing on the international stage, especially now that the track and field events have begun. Plus, one women’s golfer is set to make history as the first female to represent Puerto Rico in her sport. Additionally, the soccer team added a player through the transfer portal ahead of their upcoming season and the women’s golf team has two of its own in amateur action.

Here is a look at the latest news from the Gator Nation.

August 3, 2021

Gator Sport Country Event Result

Grant Holloway Track & Field USA Qual. 110mH 1st

Eddie Lovett Track & Field VI Qual. 110mH 37th

Joseph Fahnbulleh Track & Field LIB Semis: 200m 4th

Marife Torres Golf PUR Round 1

Grant Holloway Track & Field USA Semis: 110mH

Mark Kolozsvary Baseball USA vs Dom Rep

Soccer

The soccer team added a midfielder to their roster when Julianne Leskauskas transferred from the Rutgers Scarlet Knights to Florida. The incoming sophomore is the eighth addition to the team this offseason including seven freshmen who kick off the 2021 preseason training season that begins Tuesday morning.

Women's golf

Round 2 of the 121st U.S. Women’s Amateur takes place today with current Gators Maisie Filler and Jackie Lucena continue play at the Westchester Country Club, Rye, New York. Filler is currently tied for 19th place at 1-over par while Lucena is tied for 113th at 8-over par. You can find the updated scorecard here.

Around the Swamp

It's great to be a Florida Gator!

