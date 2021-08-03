South Bossier Drive-In Movies announces August shows

We are presenting some of your favorite movies this month at the South Bossier Drive-In Movie Theater! On Friday, August 20th, we take you on a journey with sixteen-year-old Sarah, who is given thirteen hours to solve a labyrinth and rescue her baby brother Toby, when her wish for him to be taken away will be granted by the Goblin King Jareth in Labyrinth. The following night, Saturday, August 21st, follow the adventures of high school and junior high students on the last day of school in May 1976 in Dazed and Confused. Showtime is at 8:00 p.m. nightly and gates open at 7:00 p.m. Ticketholders will receive one bag of popcorn upon entry.