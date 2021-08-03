Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arlington County, VA

Multiple injuries as gunshots fired at Pentagon transit stop

By LOLITA C. BALDOR, SAGAR MEGHANI
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AUSjY_0bGMRRDM00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Gunshots were fired Tuesday morning near the entrance of the Pentagon, resulting in multiple injuries. The facility, the headquarters of the U.S. military, was temporarily placed on lockdown.

The Arlington County Fire Department reported “multiple patients,” but it wasn't immediately clear if they had been shot and the extent of their injuries were unknown.

A police officer was among those injured, according to two law enforcement officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly.

The incident occurred on a Metro bus platform that is part of the Pentagon Transit Center, the Pentagon Protection Force Protection Agency tweeted. The facility is just steps from the Pentagon building, which is in Arlington County, Virginia, just across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C.

An Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots, then a pause, then at least one additional shot.

Another AP journalist heard police yelling “shooter.”

A Pentagon announcement said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.” The agency responsible for security at the building, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency, tweeted shortly before noon that the scene of the incident was secure. The lockdown was lifted except for the area around the crime scene.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, were at the White House meeting with President Joe Biden, at the time of the shooting.

In 2010, two officers with the Pentagon Force Protection Agency were wounded when a gunman approached them at a security screening area. The officers, who survived, returned fire, fatally wounding the gunman, identified as John Patrick Bedell.

Associated Press reporter Michael Balsamo contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
36K+
Followers
56K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arlington County, VA
Government
City
Washington, VA
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Arlington County, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Arlington County, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Shooting#Ap#Defense#The Joint Chiefs Of Staff#White House#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Related
Tok, AKPosted by
WHIO Dayton

At least 10 passengers injured in stabbings on Tokyo train

TOKYO — (AP) — A man with a knife stabbed at least 10 passengers on a commuter train in Tokyo on Friday and was captured by police after fleeing, fire department officials and news reports said. NHK public television said one passenger was seriously injured. It said the suspect left...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Vaccination form for federal workers adds penalties for lies

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Federal employees who need to certify their vaccination status under a new policy instituted by President Joe Biden intended to encourage COVID-19 shots will face disciplinary action and potentially criminal prosecution if they lie on the form. The Biden administration on Friday unveiled the attestation form...
Posted by
WHIO Dayton

Lawsuit: Guards mistook dentures for contraband, beat New Mexico inmate

SANTA FE, N.M. — A former inmate at a New Mexico jail is suing the facility, claiming he was beaten by corrections officers who mistook his dentures for contraband. The civil rights lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court this week by the New Mexico Prison and Jail Project on behalf of former inmate Marvin Silva, KRQE reported. The watchdog group for improving prison conditions said that Silva was left naked in a holding cell at the Valencia County Adult Detention Center with no security cameras, the television station reported.
Posted by
WHIO Dayton

Ohio judge orders man to get vaccinated as part of probation

CINCINNATI — (AP) — A Common Pleas Judge in Cincinnati has ordered a man being sentenced on a felony drug charge to get vaccinated against COVID-19 within two months as a condition of his probation. Judge Christopher Wagner's office emailed a statement on Friday along with a transcript of Wednesday's...
Posted by
WHIO Dayton

Poor weather hampers crash victim recovery efforts in Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska — (AP) — Poor weather conditions were hindering efforts to recover the bodies of six people who were killed when a sightseeing plane crashed in southeast Alaska, Alaska State Troopers said Friday. The plane crashed Thursday as the pilot was returning five passengers to Ketchikan from Misty Fjords...
Albany, NYPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Sheriff: Aide who accused Cuomo files criminal complaint

ALBANY, N.Y. — (AP) — A woman who accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of groping her breast at the governor's state residence filed a criminal complaint against him, the Albany County Sheriff's office said Friday. The complaint, filed Thursday with the sheriff's office, is the first known instance where a woman...
PoliticsPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Russian court hands suspended sentence to US investor

MOSCOW — (AP) — A court in Moscow convicted a prominent U.S. investor on charges of embezzlement and handed him a suspended sentence on Friday. Calvey was accused of embezzlement from the Russian bank Vostochny, in which his investment firm Baring Vostok has a controlling stake. He denied any wrongdoing.
California StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

Northern California wildfire now largest burning in U.S.

GREENVILLE, Calif. — (AP) — Officials say Northern California's Dixie Fire grew by 110 square miles (285 square kilometers) between Thursday night and Friday morning, making the blaze the largest wildfire currently raging in the country. The Dixie Fire has consumed 432,813 acres — an increase of 71,000 acres from...
WorldPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Taliban gun down, kill Afghan government media official

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — The Taliban ambushed and killed the director of Afghanistan's government media center on Friday in the capital of Kabul, the latest killing of a government official just days after an assassination attempt on the country's acting defense minister. The slaying comes amid Taliban advances and...
CollegesPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Students ask Supreme Court to block college vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court is being asked to block a plan by Indiana University to require students and employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. It's the first time the high court has been asked to weigh in on a vaccine mandate and comes as some corporations, states and cities are also contemplating or have adopted vaccine requirements for workers or even to dine indoors.
EconomyPosted by
WHIO Dayton

US hiring surges in July, but the variant is the wild card

WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S employers added 943,000 jobs in July and drove the unemployment rate down to 5.4% in another sign the economy is bouncing back with surprising vigor from COVID-19. But there is growing fear the fast-spreading delta variant will set back the recovery. The worry is that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy