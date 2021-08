Two bitter rivals will have the chance to settle their rivalry once and for all inside the Octagon. It appears that Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington will square off again with Usman’s welterweight title on the line. According to ESPN, the Ultimate Fighting Championship currently targets the rematch between “The Nigerian Nightmare” and “Chaos” for UFC 268. The card does not yet have an official date or location, but the promotion is aiming for Madison Square Garden in New York City. The first time the two fighters met, in the main event of UFC 245 in December 2019, Usman stopped Covington with punches 4:10 into Round 5 for his first title defense.