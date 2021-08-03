Cancel
Pentagon on lockdown after shooting at Pentagon Transit Center

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon was placed under lockdown on Tuesday morning following a shooting reported at the Pentagon Transit Center, officials said.

Dayton, OH
WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

