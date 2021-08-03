Cancel
Netflix Docuseries From ‘The Last Dance’ Filmmakers Will Chronicle First All-Civilian Space Mission to Orbit Earth

Michael Schneider
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
The team behind the blockbuster Michael Jordan docuseries “ The Last Dance ” are now taking their jam to space. Netflix has picked up “ Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission To Space ,” from producer Connor Schell and director Jason Hehir, which will chronicle this September’s SpaceX Dragon mission Inspiration4, in which four civilians will travel into space on a three-day trip.

Unlike the recent suborbital flights led by billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos, Inspiration4 will reach an altitude higher than that of the International Space Station and make history as the first all-civilian mission to orbit. “Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space” will have exclusive access to the mission, and will be produced and uploaded to Netflix in five parts leading up to and following the mission. It’s the first Netflix documentary series to cover an event in near real-time.

Schell (through his Words & Pictures shingle), Hehir and their “The Last Dance” team are behind “Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space,” along with Time Studios and marketing firm Known. The series starts with the selection of the four crew members, followed by commercial astronaut training and eventually, the liftoff. The final episode will premiere soon after the completion of the mission, and feature footage inside the spacecraft of their journey and return to Earth.

The first two episodes of “Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission To Space” premiere Sept. 6, followed by episodes 3 and 4 on Sept. 13. Inspiration4 is scheduled to launch on Sept. 15; the final episode will air at the end of the month.

Connor Schell and Hehir are executive producers along with Libby Geist and Aaron Cohen for Words & Pictures; Ian Orefice, Alexa Conway, and Rebecca Gitlitz for Time Studios; Ross Martin, Brad Roth, and Mark Feldstein for Known.

Shift4 Payments founder/CEO Jared Isaacman, 38, is leading the mission, which will also include physician assistant Hayley Arceneaux, 29, as chief medical officer; professor of geosciences Dr. Sian Proctor, 51, as mission pilot; and Lockheed Martin engineer Chris Sembroski, 41, as mission specialist. The flight is meant to raise funds and awareness for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

In airing next month, “”Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission To Space” will also succeed in where many other unscripted shows about civilian space travel haven’t: Actually happening. There have been many failed attempts over the years to chronicle civilian space flight, starting with Mark Burnett’s 2000 show “Destination Mir.”

At the time, NBC agreed to pay Burnett between $35 million and $40 million for “Destination Mir,” which included the nearly $20 million that Burnett agreed to pay MirCorp — the company that held the lease to Mir. “Destination Mir” was planned for the 2001-02 TV season, and would have followed a group of Americans as they underwent cosmonaut training at Russia’s Star City compound and competed, Survivor-style, for a chance to be sent in a rocket to the former Russian space station. The finale would culminate with the live broadcast of the winner’s launch in a Soyuz capsule to Mir.

Burnett tried again a few years later with the “Destination: Space,” partnering with the Russian Space Agency and a Russian TV network on a show that would have put someone aboard a Soyuz mission to the International Space Station. But after the 2003 Space Shuttle Columbia disaster, U.S. networks cooled to the idea.

Separately, in 2002 ‘Nsync member Lance Bass took flight training in order to board a Russian rocket to the International Space Station. Bass and Destiny Productions hoped to raise $20 million fee via sponsors and a network deal to chronicle his journey on a reality show. But Bass and Destiny didn’t come up with the money, and the flight didn’t happen. Producer Phil Gurin also acquired a Swedish TV format to send someone into space with “The Big Mission,” but that also didn’t happen.

Most recently, in 2013, Burnett was once again pitching a space show to networks, this time to send a winner on one of Virgin Galactic’s first suborbital space flights. The show was expected to pit contestants against each other for a chance at a seat on the second flight of Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo from Spaceport America in New Mexico — after Branson and his family flew on the first one. But those flights never happened — and in 2014, Virgin Galactic’s first SpaceShipTwo space plane crashed. It wasn’t until this summer than Branson finally made it to the edge of the atmosphere.

Meanwhile, besides “Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission To Space,” Netflix will also mark the trip with “A StoryBots Space Adventure,” a hybrid live-action/animation special that will launch on Sept. 14, the day before the targeted launch.

The Inspiration4 crew will participate by answering some of kids’ most pressing questions — like how does a rocket work, how do they train, and how do they eat and sleep in space. “StoryBots” writer Erik Weiner will write the special, which will also feature a new original song performed by Big Freedia.

Evan and Gregg Spiridellis are the creators behind “Storybots,” and the special comes from Mindshow.

ViacomCBS Stock Rises On Better-Than-Expected Q2

Shares of ViacomCBS jumped Thursday after the company reported solid Q2 financial results. ViacomCBS boasted over 42 million global subscribers across its family of streaming platforms, which include Paramount+, Pluto TV and Showtime OTT. Variety Intelligence Platform Media Analyst & Correspondent Heidi Chung and VIP Chief Media Analyst Andrew Wallenstein...
‘The River’ Review: Lebanon’s existential condition expressed through metaphor.

Lebanon’s leading avant-garde filmmaker Ghassan Salhab has always been unapologetically art house, scraping away at traditional forms of narrative to create elliptical works reliant on unfussy compositions and layered sound design. His films explore liminal emotional states connected with Lebanon’s troubled history, capturing a sense of disturbance that practically quivers with unexpressed tension. His latest, “The River,” concludes a trilogy consisting of “The Mountain” and “The Valley,” and while it’s his most objectively beautiful feature yet, it also gives nothing away, demanding a heightened engagement with both his artful mise-en-scène and his nation’s psychological state. As such, “The River” will meander through the more experimental waters of festivals and showcases where Salhab may even pick up new acolytes thanks to the film’s striking aesthetic.
‘My 600-lb Life’ Star Gina Marie Krasley Dies at 30

Gina Marie Krasley, known for a 2020 episode of the TLC reality show “My 600-lb Life,” died on Sunday at home in Tuckerton, N.J., surrounded by family, according to her obituary. She was 30. In her Season 8 episode of “My 600-lb Life,” Krasley revealed that her struggles with weight...
Variety

Warner Bros. Germany, Night Train Media Team for Ragnar Jónasson’s ‘Dark Iceland’ Series Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

Warner Bros. International Television Production Germany (WBITVP Germany) has acquired the exclusive international rights to bestselling Icelandic author Ragnar Jónasson’s “Dark Iceland” series of crime novels and will co-produce with Herbert L. Kloiber’s Night Train Media. The “Dark Iceland” series comprises six novels — “Snowblind,” “Blackout,” “Rupture,” “Whiteout,” “Nightblind” and “Winterkill” — published between 2010 and 2020. Set in a remote Icelandic fishing village, they follow protagonist Ari Thór Arason — a rookie detective on his first posting — troubled by a complex past that he is unable to leave behind. Jónasson said: “I am incredibly honoured and thrilled to...
SpaceX’s historic private astronaut launch debut gets its own Netflix documentary

Netflix has announced plans for a documentary that will dive deep into SpaceX’s historic Inspiration4 private astronaut launch. Headed by billionaire and Shift4 CEO and founder Jared Isaacman, Inspiration4 was first announced in February 2021 as SpaceX’s first private Crew Dragon mission. More importantly, the mission – if successful – will make history as the first fully private astronaut launch in the history of spaceflight when it sends four private citizens into orbit later this year.
Variety

‘Dear White People’ Final (Musical) Season to Premiere in September on Netflix (TV News Roundup)

Netflix announced the final season of “Dear White People” will launch Sept. 22 and be a musical season. “The only way to move forward is to throw it back,” a teaser for the season previews. From there a cover of Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It” kicks into gear. The teaser also shows the students getting ready to dance, with snapping of hands and getting into formation to perform Jordan’s 1995 hit. There is an Afro-futuristic and 1990s-inspired dance floor, as the students of the fictional Winchester University look back on their time on campus amid their final year. “Dear White...
Variety

Theater Owners Chief on the ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit, Netflix, and the Delta Variant

Things didn’t go exactly as planned. After spending the bulk of the pandemic hustling to get government assistance for movie theaters hit hard by COVID-19, John Fithian should have been savoring a box office revival this summer. Instead, the head of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO), the exhibition industry’s main lobbying arm, is working with members to try to convince Hollywood studios that they need to stop releasing movies on their in-house streaming services at the same time they debut in theaters. In July, after “Black Widow” dropped nearly 70 percent at the box office following its record-breaking (for a...
Elon Musk is getting a Netflix show all about taking civilians into space

A doc about SpaceX’s first all-civilian mission is coming to Netflix in September and it sounds like it’s going to be an intense watch. Elon Musk’s space company announced the historic civilian mission back in February with Musk citing it as an “important milestone towards enabling access to space for everyone” at the time. And this new Netflix doc sounds like it will take viewers as close to the experience of actually being on the rocket in space as possible.
Benzinga

Netflix Launching SpaceX Docuseries In September

SpaceX is holding its first all civilian launch in September and the training and mission flight will be captured for viewers as part of a Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) series. What Happened: Netflix will air a five-episode series called “Countdown: Inspiration4Mission to Space” coinciding with the SpaceX launch of the Dragon spacecraft, as noted by The Verge.
Variety

A24, Square Peg to Develop Adrian Tomine’s ‘The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist’ as TV Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Square Peg and A24 are teaming to develop Adrian Tomine’s graphic memoir “The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist” for television as an animated series, Variety has learned exclusively. The memoir, first published in 2020, explores Tomine’s life through a series of autobiographical sketches. When a sudden medical incident lands Tomine in the emergency room, he begins to question if it was really all worthwhile: despite the accolades and opportunities of a seemingly charmed career, it’s the gaffes, humiliations, slights, and insults he’s experienced (or caused) within the industry that loom largest in his memory. Tomine is adapting the book for the screen. Ari Aster,...
Netflix hypes SpaceX's first civilian launch with Countdown docu-ganda

In a refreshing turn of events, some non-billionaires are heading to space next month. Currently scheduled for launch on September 15 into a multi-day orbit, SpaceX’s Inspiration4 is billed as the first “all-civilian” crew, and you know what? They look like some very nice people, and we wish them the best. The whole endeavor is also raising money and awareness for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital—a safe, focus group-approved charitable cause that is also very nice and to whom we also wish all the best.
First Music NFT in Space Orbits Earth

A digital file containing a piece of classical music became the first music-based NFT to orbit Earth in a space launch. On Wednesday of last week, Nanoracks LLC and Artemis Music Entertainment came together to blast a digital recording of Claude Debussy’s “Clair de Lune” into space. The piano masterpiece launched to and from the International Space Station.
Netflix to Make Documentary on Inspiration4 Mission

SpaceX’s first all-private spaceflight, Inspiration4, is scheduled to launch next month. Organized by Shift4Shop CEO Jared Isaacman, the mission raised a total of $113 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as part of a raffle with one of the seats as the prize. Another seat was given away in a promo for Shift4Shop, in which website owners could earn an entry by trying its ecommerce solution.
‘Untold’ Sports Docuseries From ‘Wild, Wild Country’ Creators Coming to Netflix (VIDEO)

Netflix is taking a deep dive into some of the most pivotal moments in sporting history in a new five-part docuseries, Untold. From the creators of Wild Wild Country, this new series reveals the true story behind some of sports’ most notable moments, as told by the athletes who lived it. From tennis to boxing to basketball, these are the stories viewers have never heard before.

