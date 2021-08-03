EmiSwap announces launch of staking and farming features with fixed and variable pools
Users can stake $ESW tokens in either a fixed or variable pool to earn high APR. Part of the variable pool are farmable token pairs like $ESW and $USDC and $ESW and $USDT. Decentralized exchange EmiSwap, a reputable, high APR, multi-functional platform, announced the launch of new staking and yield farming features today, Invezz learned from a press release. Staking focuses on improving the security of blockchain networks while simultaneously earning rewards. Yield farming focuses on generating the best possible yield. With the launch, users can stake $ESW tokens in either a fixed or variable pool to earn high APR and extract high yields from farming and liquidity mining on Ethereum (ETH/USD) and Polygon (MATIC/USD) with over 400% APR.invezz.com
