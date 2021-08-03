Israeli Drama ‘Normal’ Lands on HBO Max in Latin America – Global Bulletin

SALES

Dori Media Group ( DMG ) has sold Israeli drama “ Normal ” to WarnerMedia in Latin America, where the series will be available on HBO Max . the series premiered in November of last year on Israel’s HOT , pulling strong reviews and ratings, finishing the year as one of the broadcasters top three most-watched dramas. Based on the true story of series co-creator Lior Dayan , the series kicks off with its protagonist at a low point, committed to a psych ward after a nervous breakdown fueled by drug use. There, the writer battles with personal demons and receives treatment while facing the harsh reality that he is totally normal, a standard superseded by his father, filmmaker, actor, and artist Assi Dayan , and grandfather, defense minister Moshe Dayan . “Normal” played in competition at last year’s Series Mania in the festival’s International Panorama section.

ANIMATION

Kids’ Entertainment company Cake has closed a U.K. deal for the 2D animated pre-school series “ Tish Tash ,” which will see the program’s 52 episodes head to CBeebies , premiering this September. The colorful series follows Tish, a young bear, her friends and family as the young girl learns about the world around her through adventures inspired by her larger-than-life imagination. South Korea’s Studio Gale , Singapore’s August Media Holdings and Synergy88 Entertainment in the Philippines produced the program alongside BAFTA and Emmy-winning British studio Karrot Entertinament .

THEATER

Live theater streaming service BroadwayHD has picked up exclusive streaming rights to Lambert Jackson Productions’ 2020 digital production of “ I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change ,” filmed at the London Coliseum late last year. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, making it the second-longest running off-Broadway musical in history – the show was created by Tony-winners Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Roberts who have, over the years, added and made changes to songs to keep the production fresh. The 2020 production stars several top West End performers including Brenda Edwards , Alice Fearn , Simon Lipkin and Oliver Tompsett . Kirk Jameson directs, with Nick Barstow as musical director and associate direction by Julie Atherton .

DISTRIBUTION

International distribution company GoQuest Media and Australian national public broadcaster SBS have closed a deal which send exclusive AVOD rights to the drug crime thriller “ Rats ” down under. Based on real events and created with collaboration from the National Anti-Drug Center of the Czech Republic, “Rats” unspools in the tumultuous world of the Czech-Vietnamese meth syndicates, led by an immigrant mafia, and funded by cryptocurrency. The series is written by Czech screenwriter Miro Šifra (“Rédl”) and directed by award-winning filmmaker Viktor Tauš (“Vodnik”) of Heaven’s Gate and Matěj Chlupáček (“Terapie”) of Barletta Productions , in association with Czech TV and MD4 . Since premiering in Spring of 2020, it has been a critical and ratings hit in the Czech Republic while receiving several awards domestically and abroad, including a best international series nod at the Zurich Film Festival.

APPOINTMENT

Silvergate Media, producers of popular animated kids content such as “Hilda,” “Octonauts” and the highly anticipated “¡Vamos!,” has appointed Shelli Rottman to the newly created role of chief diversity officer as well as executive VP of business and legal affairs, working out of the company’s New York offices. In her new roles, Rottman will head the company’s evolving diversity and inclusion program in an effort to fulfill its pledge to create a more equitable and welcoming working environment while amplifying diverse voices through mentorship and professional guidance. Rottman has been with Silvergate Media since 2011, working on the company’s business and legal affairs team.

ACQUISITION

ILY Films have acquired the U.K. rights to “ Supercell ,” a new action-disaster film starring Alec Baldwin , currently in post-production and scheduled to release in 2022. Produced by Ryan Winterstern and Nathan Klingher at Short Porch Pictures and Thomasville Pictures ‘ Ryan Donnell Smith, the feature is directed by Herbert James Winterstern , who co-wrote with Anna Elizabeth James . Joining Baldwin as key cast members are co-stars Anne Heche (“Wildcard”), Daniel Diemer (“The Man in the High Castle”) and Jordan Kristine Seamón (“We Are Who We Are”). ILY acquired the film’s U.K. rights from Highland Film Group , which is handling international sales.